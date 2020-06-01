Fourth of July/Memorial Day Traditions

What You Should Know About the History of the Fourth of July
Many people think the holiday symbolizes the end of the American Revolution, but that’s not the case.Read More
Why Do We Celebrate the Fourth of July with Fireworks?
We have President John Adams to thank for this iconic tradition.Read More
The Historical Reason We Associate Apple Pie with the Fourth of July
Turns out, apple pie is about as American as Independence Day itself.Read More
The History of Memorial Day: 7 Patriotic Facts Every American Should Know
Learn why you should only fly your American flag at half-mast until a specific time on the holiday.Read More
12 Ways to Enjoy Memorial Day with Your Family
Pay your respects and enjoy the unofficial start to summer.Read More
Fun Ways to Spend Memorial Day
From parades and picnics to other fun outdoor activities, we share our favorite ways to kick back, relax, and spend time with family and friends on Memorial Day.Read More