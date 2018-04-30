19 Easy Memorial Day Side Dish Ideas
Heirloom Tomato and Green Bean Salad
This summer side dish is filled with in-season ingredients like heirloom tomatoes, herbs, and green beans. Ready in just 30 minutes, this hearty salad packs a flavor punch thanks to mint, capers, and fresh lemon juice. Toss in sliced jicama to add plenty of crunch.
Grilled Corn with Pimiento-Cheese Butter
It wouldn't be summer without sweet corn. Grill fresh corn on the cob and slather it with a zesty cheddar cheese butter. Serve up the grilled corn on a large platter and let each family member add their own topping.
Tiny Tomato Salad with Champagne Vinaigrette
This tomato salad is one of our favorite Memorial Day barbecue recipes because it's so easy—and so yummy! Toss assorted tiny tomatoes with arugula, fennel, and parsley and top with a delicious Champagne vinaigrette for a quick and easy side dish.
Ricotta and Parmesan Spread
This cheesy spread makes a delicious Memorial Day appetizer. Serve it with toasted bread, or set it out with sliced veggies. Yum!
Grilled Honey-Orange Chicken Salad
Top a bed of your favorite greens with grilled chicken (marinated in orange zest), sweet peppers, and orange slices—perfect for summer!
Corn Cups
Add a little something unexpected to your Memorial Day menu. Instead of serving traditional corn on the cob, give each family member their own cup to season how they like—we love it with Mexican crema, queso fresco, and butter.
Cilantro-Lime Pasta Salad
Pasta salad is a must for summer. Combine pasta, chicken, and all your favorite veggies for a bright and healthy salad that makes the perfect Memorial Day side dish!
Red Potato Salad with Bacon
Potato salad is a summer barbeque classic, and our red potato salad with bacon is the perfect recipe for Memorial Day. Combine potatoes, celery, and onions with a few sauces and seasonings to make a delicious and tangy potato salad, then top with bacon crumbles. What's not to love?
Grilled Bread and Veggie Kabobs
If you're creating a Memorial Day barbecue menu, these bread and veggie kabobs are a must. They're easy to make ahead and throw on when you fire up the grill, plus they taste delicious. Turn them into a main dish by adding small pieces of chicken or beef in between veggies.
Roasted Cherry Tomato Pizza Poppers
These bite-size poppers are made with pizza crust, cheese, and a topping of cherry tomatoes and basil. Bake them in the oven or make them outside on the grill.
Saucepan Baked Beans
Baked beans are always a favorite—and these saucepan beans are no exception! Our easy recipe is faster than making traditional baked beans, without sacrificing any of the flavors. Finish this pork and bean dish with crispy crumbled bacon. Yum!
Grilled Corn & Halloumi Salad
This grilled corn salad is the perfect Memorial Day side dish. Halloumi cheese is a firm, brined Greek cheese that won't lose its shape when grilled. Can't find it? Try substituting feta.
Corn on the Cob
If you’re looking to serve something other than plain old corn on the cob, look no further! We’ve rounded up ten of our favorite toppings for corn. From flavorful spices to infused butters, these delicious toppings will take your corn on the cob to the next level.
Grilled Potato Slices
We're all about easy foods for Memorial Day so you can spend time with family instead of in the kitchen. Grilled potato slices are a great option if you're already using the grill, saving you time and effort. Slice russet potatoes, red-skin potatoes, and sweet potatoes, brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper, then cook on an uncovered grill until tender.
Cilantro Cucumber-Melon Salad
This summer salad is one of our favorites because it's so easy—and so tasty! Arugula, cucumber, melon, and cilantro pair perfectly with an easy lime dressing and a sprinkle of feta cheese.
Grilled Asparagus in Dill Butter
Memorial Day is the perfect time to work asparagus into your summer menu because it's still in season. Add fresh asparagus to the grill and top with melted butter and fresh dill—and don't forget a sprinkle of fresh cheese!
Buttermilk Herb Slaw
Classic cabbage coleslaw is a crowd favorite and this twist on the favorite is no exception. We've added new flavors like banana peppers, pickled okra, and fresh chives to this modern summer side dish. Serve it on its own or try it piled on grilled burgers or hot dogs.
Bean, Corn, and Tomato Salad
Toss together this fresh veggie salad in just 20 minutes! Heading out for a family picnic? Package up the dressing separately and add it just before serving. Finish this easy side dish with fresh mint and basil.
Herbed Potato Salad
Customize this creamy potato salad with any assortment of fresh herbs you like. We used fresh parsley, tarragon, and green onions in ours. A dash of vinegar helps thin the dressing and adds a flavor punch to this quick summer side dish.