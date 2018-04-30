Our Best Cupcake Recipes for a Family Memorial Day Grill-Out

By BH&amp;G Holiday Editors
Updated May 14, 2020
We've rounded up our best Memorial Day dessert ideas that are perfect for an outdoor grill-out. Make a batch of patriotic cupcakes, or go with a fun summer theme. No matter which recipe you pick, your family will be raving about your Memorial Day cupcakes until next year!
White Chocolate Raspberry Cupcakes

Whip up a patriotic treat that tastes delicious. Bake white chocolate raspberry cupcakes in blue wrappers and top with a red raspberry drizzle for a perfect Memorial Day dessert. We love the paper flag toppers used here, too!

Root Beer Float Cupcakes

We love this fun take on the classic root beer float. These cupcakes are made with actual soda and topped with a vanilla ice cream frosting—perfect for a family Memorial Day barbecue!

Sparkler Cupcakes

We love how colorful this Memorial Day dessert idea is! Dress up white-frosted cupcakes with red, white, and blue sparklers made from candy coating. Melt the candy coating and add to frosting bags, then pipe swirl designs onto waxed paper. When the shapes are dry, gently remove them from the waxed paper and place them directly into the cupcake frosting.

Orange Cream Pop Cupcakes

What's better than an ice pop on a summer day? These delicious orange cream pop cupcakes are the perfect outdoor treat, with none of the mess!

Cherry-Almond Vanilla Cupcakes

With cherry juice in the cake batter as well as the frosting, these yummy cupcakes have just the right amount of tangy fruit flavor. Top with a rich buttercream frosting and a bright Maraschino cherry for a delicious Memorial Day dessert.

Key Lime Pie Cupcakes

Turn a classic summer dessert into a batch of cupcakes! Bake the cupcakes in bright papers, and top with lime wedges and graham cracker crumble. Yum!

Red Velvet Raspberry Cupcakes

If you're sticking to a patriotic color scheme for your Memorial Day desserts, these are the cupcakes for you. Bake red velvet cupcakes in blue papers, and top with raspberry cream cheese frosting.

Hot Fudge Sundae Cupcakes

These cupcakes have all the flavors of a classic sundae, with none of the gooey, drippy mess! Top chocolate cupcakes with frosting, chocolate drizzle, chopped nuts, and a maraschino cherry.

Neapolitan Cupcake Cones

Enjoy these delicious Neapolitan cupcake cones in place of ice cream! They're easy to make, and we love the way they look placed in cake cones. Finish them off with plenty of sprinkles and a cherry on top.

Easy Berry Cheesecakes

This easy red, white, and blue dessert will quickly become one of your favorite summer recipes. Use a pastry bag to squeeze cream cheese frosting into each cupcake, then add frosting swirls and fresh fruit to the top of each. They're quick, easy, and delicious!

Spiked Raspberry-Lemonade Cupcakes

These boozy Memorial Day cupcakes are made with lemons, raspberries, and a splash of raspberry liqueur. For a kid-friendly version, substitute milk for the liqueur.

Island Bananas Foster Cupcakes

Anything with the word 'island' in it has to be perfect for summer, and these cupcakes are no exception. The cupcakes are made with coconut milk, shredded coconut, and topped with a traditional banana foster topping. Yum!

Banana Split Cupcakes

Turn a classic summer dessert into a delicious cupcake treat. The Memorial Day cupcakes are made with real bananas and topped with ice cream and sweetened whipped cream. Add a drizzle of melted chocolate and a cherry for a delicious finishing touch.

