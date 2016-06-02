33 Easy 4th of July Drinks for Your Holiday Party
Red, White, and Blue Shooters
It's official: These are the most patriotic 4th of July shots ever! Layer grenadine, peach schnapps, and blue curacao for an easy red, white, and blue boozy drink.
Editor's Tip: Keep the colors separate by gently pouring the white and blue layers over the back of a spoon so they stack rather than spilling into the colors below.
Red: Watermelon-Mint Cooler
Dive into a family-friendly watermelon sipper for this year's 4th of July celebration. With five cups of water-rich melon in the punch, it’s a sure (and scrumptious) way to help everyone stay hydrated. Carry the day's patriotic theme into your display: Use clear and blue glasses, a large ice-filled cooler, and a jug, to add a festive touch to your 4th of July buffet.
Boozy Patriotic Pop
So the ice cream truck is taking the day off to celebrate Independence Day. Here’s your solution! Freeze this fun 4th of July vodka drink recipe into alcohol-infused ice pops. They’re perfect to savor while lounging by the pool or enjoying the fireworks.
Strawberry Margarita
Savor summer strawberries with a lip-puckering margarita recipe that's perfect for any July 4th party. Whole strawberries find their place alongside splashes of triple sec and tequila in this patriotic drink recipe. A dose of lime goodness nicely balances the naturally-sweet berries.
Coconut Cream Island Punch
It's not a party without a little Fourth of July punch. Spiced rum spikes this one, which looks to grapefruit soda to keep things extra bubbly.
Editor's Tip: Frozen star fruit slices add a touch of the stars and stripes to this patriotic punch.
Gingered Framboise Martini
This 4th of July cocktail recipe is gin and juice, with a twist! With raspberries, ginger liqueur, gin, and lemon juice, this martini boasts a smooth and light flavor. Add whole raspberries for an extra-fresh finish. (If gin’s your jam, you’ll also love this easy four-ingredient mixed drink.)
Coconut-Donut Shakes
Now this is a milkshake worthy of a holiday! Crumbled donuts, ice cream, and coconut meet in this incredibly delicious drink-dessert mash-up recipe. Seek out a red, white, or blue-frosted donut to make this 4th of July frozen drink fantastically festive.
Mad Hatter Potion
Spiked patriotic punch will make every 4th of July party attendee (over 21, that is) happy. The citrusy flavors of blue curacao and orange juice provide a sweet summery taste in this colorful drink. With a bottle of white wine in the mix, this 4th of July drink will please cocktail and vino fans alike.
Coconut Margarita
Tequila-ahh. Cool off with these snowy white 4th of July drinks. Creamy coconut margaritas make for a 4th of July cocktail the whole group will love. Toasted coconut flakes on the rim are a fun final touch.
Tom Collins
This classic cocktail has a history almost as old as America itself. How fitting for a 4th of July party! Dating to the 1800s, the traditional fusion of gin and sparkling water is best served on the rocks with a slice of lemon while watching fireworks.
Sparkling Rose Blueberry Floats
You don't need a lighter for these sparklers! This fizzy Fourth of July drink calls for an entire bottle of rosé. They one-up root beer floats every day.
Hawaiian Martini
An extra dose of bright blue will infuse even more sparkle at your 4th of July party. Simply add a splash of blue curacao and orange wedges to transform this vodka cocktail into a party-ready drink.
Berry-Mint Granita
It's time to reacquaint yourself with the summer slushy. This berry-sweet nonalcoholic 4th of July drink combines raspberries and blueberries for an icy treat. Lemon and fresh mint lighten things up for the season.
Ruby Peartini
Pears hit their seasonal stride in July, so Independence Day is the perfect time to whip up a peartini. Pear nectar adds a lively sweetness to this cocktail and balances the bite of the vodka.
Editor's Tip: For an appropriately-colored, cool touch, freeze pomegranate seeds to stir in alongside the ice.
Gibson Cocktail
Entertaining some cocktail aficionados? Go for Gibsons. The classic cocktail dresses up even a casual backyard July 4th celebration. Mix gin and dry vermouth, then chill with ice.
Editor's Tip: This sophisticated sip can be made with mulberry or raspberry gin for an alternative patriotic twist.
Red, White, and Blue Shakes
Keep your cool: This 4th of July layered drink recipe is much simpler to make than it appears! Freeze each layer of the strawberry, vanilla, and blueberry shake separately to easily achieve the showy striated look. This delicious frosty treat is one the kids (and kids at heart) are sure to love.
White Strawberry Sangria
Sangria is arguably one of the best adult flavors of summer. A single bottle of Sauvignon Blanc goes a long way at your 4th of July party when combined with strawberry schnapps and fresh-cut strawberries.
Editor's Tip: Rim the glasses with blue cocktail sugar to complete the red, white, and blue look.
Cherry-Berry Sangria
This red wine sangria is a patriotic triple threat—blueberries, strawberries, and cherries fill the 4th of July drink recipe. (A whole bottle of red wine and a healthy splash of brandy join the pomegranate juice party, too.)
Editor's Tip: Refrigerate this patriotic punch for at least two hours before serving to help the flavors meld.
Peppermint Frost
Frosty peppermint drinks may make you dream of December, but this pure-white cocktail is worth the July jump. Peppermint schnapps and crushed candy keep each sip minty and refreshing. How perfect for a hot summer day!
Shirley Temple
It’s not just for kids! The old-school beverage steals the show for adults, too, when you top things off with chilled ginger ale and a dash of cherry juice. Garnish this 4th of July mocktail with a maraschino cherry and orange slice for even more fruity flavor.
Almond-Date Smoothie
Why wait until lunch or happy hour to get the festivities going? This creamy, just-sweet-enough smoothie is both a great way to start your Fourth of July morning and fill you up when you need a pick-me-up afternoon snack. Plus, it's dairy-free thanks to almond milk.
Blackberry-Bourbon Lemonade
Fresh lemonade is a family favorite for good reason. Come Independence Day, we suggest giving it an earthy, grown-up upgrade with a splash of bourbon. As far as Fourth of July cocktails go, this one is sure to be a hit.
Strawberry Champagne Cocktail Smash
Muddled berries, strawberry slices, and strawberry soda give our champagne cocktail its bright red color. A one-two punch of whiskey and sparkling wine make it the ideal summer cocktail.
Hibiscus Agua Fresca
Take some inspiration from south of the border for your 4th of July drink menu. A little tart, yet still sweet thanks to drizzled honey, this tea can be sipped with breakfast, lunch, or any time of day.
Editor's Tip: Start with tea leaves that are red to ensure the agua fresca matches the color palate.
Hurricane
While we don’t want to tempt Mother Nature, this is one storm we think you should gladly welcome to your outdoor 4th of July party. The passionfruit and cherry creation features two types of rum to ensure everyone is in good spirits.
Virgin Mary Smoothies
Craving something savory, spirit-free, yet still festive? This vegetable smoothie recipe is here for you. With both horseradish and hot pepper sauce, the virgin Mary drink is an anything but boring inclusion on your nonalcoholic 4th of July drink menu.
Pina Colada
We may like pina coladas, but we're definitely hoping not to get caught in the rain on the 4th of July. Mix up this classic cocktail with only five ingredients and a blender. Pineapple, coconut, and lime provide a pure taste of summer.
Really Red Smoothies
What a brilliant way to sneak extra fruits and vegetables onto the 4th of July menu! Raspberry sorbet gets a lot of help from rhubarb, red pepper, strawberries, and raspberries to paint this patriotic smoothie red.
Blueberry Mojito
Save a few of those berries from your annual flag tart for some poppin' cocktails. Our 4th of July mojito starts with muddled berries, mint, lime, and rum.
Sweet Tea Swagger
Add a little swagger to your iced tea. Vodka and brown sugar do the trick in this alcoholic Fourth of July drink. Skewered watermelon gives it that signature summer touch.