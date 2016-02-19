Celebrate Independence Day With Our 50 Favorite 4th of July Recipes
Cobb-Style Hot Dogs
Our favorite salad fixings paired with a 4th of July favorite? Yes, please! These Cobb-style hot dogs are grilled to perfection, then loaded with avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, and creamy buttermilk dressing.
Padma's Grilled Corn
Elevate your grilled corn game with this flavorful Fourth of July recipe. Lemon, fleur de sel, and smoked paprika are welcome additions to this simple summertime staple.
Blueberry Lemonade Poke Cake
The best 4th of July dessert recipes are simple with many servings. This poke cake fills the bill. White cake mix gets a flavor update from frozen lemonade and a homemade blueberry sauce.
Lemon Bars
Lemon desserts are a cool, refreshing end to any summer meal—and these yummy lemon bars couldn't be easier. The prep time is less than 30 minutes, and the yield is more than 35 bars. Add this tart treat to your rotation of 4th of July dessert recipes and win the holiday.
Red, White, and Blue Shooters
It's official: Fourth of July recipes don't get more festive than this. These colorful cocktails are the most patriotic shots ever! To make them, simply layer grenadine, peach schnapps, and blue curacao in a tall shot glass.
Pineapple, Mint, and Coconut Water Pops
Pineapple desserts are perfect for summer because the fruit is so refreshing—and these chilly ice pops are no exception. Made with coconut water, pineapple chunks, mint, lime juice, and honey, these flavorful pops are a healthy addition to your 4th of July spread.
Blueberry-Chocolate Pie
Yep, we said chocolate! A foolproof sour cream cookie crust and an irresistible layer of dark chocolate will make this gorgeous pie your new favorite.
BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches
Every vegetarian recognizes the sad plate of sides they eat at summer barbecues. Change the game with this meatless main dish: BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches. Even carnivores will appreciate the dish's meaty texture and flavor (thanks, jackfruit!).
Ranch Potato Salad
Every summer gathering—4th of July included—needs a showstopping potato salad recipe. This version uses an American favorite, ranch dressing, for extra creaminess and tang. To make this party potluck recipe look irresistible, top with fresh herbs like dill and chopped chives.
Baconista Brats
Brats and bacon: the perfect July 4th marriage. We share grilling and saucepan directions so you can pick your method and craft the most glorious bacon brats ever.
Swirled Fourth of July Bundt Cake
This sweet 4th of July dessert looks patriotic on the outside thanks to drippy white frosting and firecracker-inspired sprinkles. But there's also a surprise hidden inside each slice. We swirled together red, white, and blue cake batter so that every bite of this bundt cake recipe is just as patriotic as the American flag itself.
Strawberry-Pretzel Salad
Three layers—salty, sweet, and fruity—make this layered dessert a potluck favorite. Add it to your arsenal of Fourth of July recipes, but be prepared to make copies. Everyone will be asking you for the recipe!
Honey Fruit Salad
Utilize peak-of-the-season fruits to make this simple fruit salad that is perfectly patriotic. The July 4th recipe stays sweet with the help of honey rather than refined sugar.
Hot Italian Beef Melts
Here's a pick-your-own-adventure version of 4th of July dinner: We offer five ways to make these hot, portable sandwich melts, including Ham and Cheese, Barbecue Chicken, and Veggie Rueben Pretzel.
Texas Cowboy-Style Ribs
Saucy, finger-licking ribs are a backyard barbecue must. Cook them over mesquite wood chips with a slightly sweet rub and chipotle sauce for a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.
Peanut Butter Brownies
A tray of brownies makes it oh, so easy to feed a hungry 4th of July crew. These benefit from mini peanut butter cups and a batter enhanced with PB. Plus, each recipe makes 16 brownies, so your batch will go a long way.
Grilled Romaine Panzanella
Give your greens some heart with hearty grilled romaine, cherry tomatoes, and ciabatta bread. Dress the summer salad in a sweet and savory vinaigrette made with honey and bacon drippings.
Sparkling Rose Blueberry Floats
Make this tiki-bar-meets-farmstand treat with layers of coconut gelato, refreshing blueberry granita, and sparkling rose. It's a delicious, gorgeous, grown-up version of classic ice cream floats. Cheers to the holiday!
Corn-Peach Salad
Punch up classic corn salad with fresh, juicy peaches and crisp radish slices. Add smoky flavor to this farmstand salad by grilling the sweet corn first.
Firecracker Party Cake
This cinnamon cake-layered trifle wins on all fronts: presentation (layers of red cake and ultra-creamy whipped mascarpone), ease (make it the night before), and flavor (like munching on cinnamon candies).
Steak and Herb Tacos
Before the fireworks, fill your friends and family with this sizzling grilled steak taco recipe. The lean meat joins garden-fresh vegetables and queso fresco in warm grilled corn tortillas.
Fat-Free Watermelon Sherbet
Chill out at your 4th of July celebration with this icy-cool summer treat. The sweet blend of watermelon and cranberry juice will please tiny tykes and adults alike.
Ranch Fried Chicken
We know 4th of July is prime barbecue season, but fried chicken deserves a spot at your celebration too. Especially this recipe—ranch salad dressing is included in the batter, while dry seasoning is mixed with crushed crackers for double the flavor. True ranch lovers, make sure you have a cup on the side for dipping your piece.
Brats with Mango Relish
Juicy mango and tart red onion get a quick sear on the grill before garnishing smoked bratwurst. Zesty Jamaican jerk seasoning makes the classic barbecue fare unbeatable.
White Strawberry Sangria
Toast to the nation's independence with a sweet strawberry sangria recipe. The red-and-white big-batch holiday punch gets double the fruit flavor from fresh berries and strawberry schnapps.
Fourth of July Trifle
Celebrate the 4th of July in festive fashion by making this patriotic trifle for your dessert table. White angel food cake and cream, red strawberries, and blueberries mimic the stripes of the flag, which you can see throughout the bowl when you make this recipe in a trifle dish. For added patriotic pep, use a tiny cookie cutter to shape the strawberries into stars.
Peach and Blueberry Slab Pie
Create a colorful 4th of July dessert with fresh fruit and refrigerated piecrust. The peach-and-blueberry treat gets even better with a melty scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Coconut Cream Island Punch
Move over, sweet tea and holiday punch. This five-ingredient (including perfect-for-the-holiday star fruit) tropical beverage is an adults-only drink everyone will cheer for.
Grilled Cherry Tomato Turkey Burgers
Make turkey burgers majorly moist with a healthy dose of Dijon. Serve the burgers open-face with bright cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of tart lemon juice.
Classic Coleslaw
Classic crunchy coleslaw gains sweetness from salad pickles, which complement the fresh flavors of cabbage and carrots. The summer side-dish recipe produces 6 cups of crisp slaw, ensuring plenty for all your friends and family.
All-American Barbecue Chicken
When it comes to grilling, barbecue chicken is about as classic as it gets. Slather chicken breasts, thighs, and drumsticks in our sticky-sweet homemade balsamic BBQ sauce, then grill until golden brown.
Blackberry-Bourbon Lemonade
Want to know our secret to this lemonade cocktail? It's our homemade blackberry-bourbon syrup! Watch to see how easy it is to make this refreshing summer beverage.