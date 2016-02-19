Celebrate Independence Day With Our 50 Favorite 4th of July Recipes

By BH&amp;G Holiday Editors
Updated April 23, 2020
Take the guesswork out of creating a delicious spread of 4th of July food. Our July 4th entrees (hot dogs! ribs!), drinks (punch! sangria!), side dishes (fruit and pasta salads!), and desserts (mmm, pie!) make organizing a patriotic potluck a breeze.
Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 50

Cobb-Style Hot Dogs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Our favorite salad fixings paired with a 4th of July favorite? Yes, please! These Cobb-style hot dogs are grilled to perfection, then loaded with avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, and creamy buttermilk dressing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 50

Padma's Grilled Corn

grilled corn
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Elevate your grilled corn game with this flavorful Fourth of July recipe. Lemon, fleur de sel, and smoked paprika are welcome additions to this simple summertime staple.

3 of 50

Blueberry Lemonade Poke Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The best 4th of July dessert recipes are simple with many servings. This poke cake fills the bill. White cake mix gets a flavor update from frozen lemonade and a homemade blueberry sauce.

Advertisement

4 of 50

Lemon Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lemon desserts are a cool, refreshing end to any summer meal—and these yummy lemon bars couldn't be easier. The prep time is less than 30 minutes, and the yield is more than 35 bars. Add this tart treat to your rotation of 4th of July dessert recipes and win the holiday.

5 of 50

Red, White, and Blue Shooters

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It's official: Fourth of July recipes don't get more festive than this. These colorful cocktails are the most patriotic shots ever! To make them, simply layer grenadine, peach schnapps, and blue curacao in a tall shot glass.

Buy It: Stinson 3 oz. Shot Glass, $29.99, Wayfair

6 of 50

Pineapple, Mint, and Coconut Water Pops

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pineapple desserts are perfect for summer because the fruit is so refreshing—and these chilly ice pops are no exception. Made with coconut water, pineapple chunks, mint, lime juice, and honey, these flavorful pops are a healthy addition to your 4th of July spread.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 50

Blueberry-Chocolate Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Yep, we said chocolate! A foolproof sour cream cookie crust and an irresistible layer of dark chocolate will make this gorgeous pie your new favorite.

8 of 50

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Every vegetarian recognizes the sad plate of sides they eat at summer barbecues. Change the game with this meatless main dish: BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches. Even carnivores will appreciate the dish's meaty texture and flavor (thanks, jackfruit!).

9 of 50

Ranch Potato Salad

Andy Lyons Cameraworks LTD
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Every summer gathering—4th of July included—needs a showstopping potato salad recipe. This version uses an American favorite, ranch dressing, for extra creaminess and tang. To make this party potluck recipe look irresistible, top with fresh herbs like dill and chopped chives.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 50

Baconista Brats

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Brats and bacon: the perfect July 4th marriage. We share grilling and saucepan directions so you can pick your method and craft the most glorious bacon brats ever.

11 of 50

Swirled Fourth of July Bundt Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This sweet 4th of July dessert looks patriotic on the outside thanks to drippy white frosting and firecracker-inspired sprinkles. But there's also a surprise hidden inside each slice. We swirled together red, white, and blue cake batter so that every bite of this bundt cake recipe is just as patriotic as the American flag itself.

Buy It: Wilton Non-Stick Fluted Tube Cake Pan, $14.99, Michaels

12 of 50

Strawberry-Pretzel Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Three layers—salty, sweet, and fruity—make this layered dessert a potluck favorite. Add it to your arsenal of Fourth of July recipes, but be prepared to make copies. Everyone will be asking you for the recipe!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 50

Honey Fruit Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Utilize peak-of-the-season fruits to make this simple fruit salad that is perfectly patriotic. The July 4th recipe stays sweet with the help of honey rather than refined sugar.

14 of 50

Hot Italian Beef Melts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a pick-your-own-adventure version of 4th of July dinner: We offer five ways to make these hot, portable sandwich melts, including Ham and Cheese, Barbecue Chicken, and Veggie Rueben Pretzel.

15 of 50

Texas Cowboy-Style Ribs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Saucy, finger-licking ribs are a backyard barbecue must. Cook them over mesquite wood chips with a slightly sweet rub and chipotle sauce for a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 50

Peanut Butter Brownies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A tray of brownies makes it oh, so easy to feed a hungry 4th of July crew. These benefit from mini peanut butter cups and a batter enhanced with PB. Plus, each recipe makes 16 brownies, so your batch will go a long way.

17 of 50

Grilled Romaine Panzanella

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Give your greens some heart with hearty grilled romaine, cherry tomatoes, and ciabatta bread. Dress the summer salad in a sweet and savory vinaigrette made with honey and bacon drippings.

18 of 50

Sparkling Rose Blueberry Floats

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make this tiki-bar-meets-farmstand treat with layers of coconut gelato, refreshing blueberry granita, and sparkling rose. It's a delicious, gorgeous, grown-up version of classic ice cream floats. Cheers to the holiday!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 50

Corn-Peach Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Punch up classic corn salad with fresh, juicy peaches and crisp radish slices. Add smoky flavor to this farmstand salad by grilling the sweet corn first.

20 of 50

Firecracker Party Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This cinnamon cake-layered trifle wins on all fronts: presentation (layers of red cake and ultra-creamy whipped mascarpone), ease (make it the night before), and flavor (like munching on cinnamon candies).

Buy It: Classic Glass Trifle Serving Bowl, $16.99, Target

21 of 50

Steak and Herb Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Before the fireworks, fill your friends and family with this sizzling grilled steak taco recipe. The lean meat joins garden-fresh vegetables and queso fresco in warm grilled corn tortillas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 50

Fat-Free Watermelon Sherbet

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chill out at your 4th of July celebration with this icy-cool summer treat. The sweet blend of watermelon and cranberry juice will please tiny tykes and adults alike.

23 of 50

Ranch Fried Chicken

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We know 4th of July is prime barbecue season, but fried chicken deserves a spot at your celebration too. Especially this recipe—ranch salad dressing is included in the batter, while dry seasoning is mixed with crushed crackers for double the flavor. True ranch lovers, make sure you have a cup on the side for dipping your piece.

24 of 50

Brats with Mango Relish

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Juicy mango and tart red onion get a quick sear on the grill before garnishing smoked bratwurst. Zesty Jamaican jerk seasoning makes the classic barbecue fare unbeatable.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 50

White Strawberry Sangria

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Toast to the nation's independence with a sweet strawberry sangria recipe. The red-and-white big-batch holiday punch gets double the fruit flavor from fresh berries and strawberry schnapps.

Buy It: Luigi Bormioli Michelangelo Masterpiece 84 oz. Belly Pitcher, $24.99, Bed Bath & Beyond

26 of 50

Fourth of July Trifle

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Celebrate the 4th of July in festive fashion by making this patriotic trifle for your dessert table. White angel food cake and cream, red strawberries, and blueberries mimic the stripes of the flag, which you can see throughout the bowl when you make this recipe in a trifle dish. For added patriotic pep, use a tiny cookie cutter to shape the strawberries into stars.

27 of 50

Peach and Blueberry Slab Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Create a colorful 4th of July dessert with fresh fruit and refrigerated piecrust. The peach-and-blueberry treat gets even better with a melty scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 50

Coconut Cream Island Punch

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Move over, sweet tea and holiday punch. This five-ingredient (including perfect-for-the-holiday star fruit) tropical beverage is an adults-only drink everyone will cheer for.

29 of 50

Grilled Cherry Tomato Turkey Burgers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make turkey burgers majorly moist with a healthy dose of Dijon. Serve the burgers open-face with bright cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of tart lemon juice.

30 of 50

Classic Coleslaw

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Classic crunchy coleslaw gains sweetness from salad pickles, which complement the fresh flavors of cabbage and carrots. The summer side-dish recipe produces 6 cups of crisp slaw, ensuring plenty for all your friends and family.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 50

All-American Barbecue Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When it comes to grilling, barbecue chicken is about as classic as it gets. Slather chicken breasts, thighs, and drumsticks in our sticky-sweet homemade balsamic BBQ sauce, then grill until golden brown.

32 of 50

Blackberry-Bourbon Lemonade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Want to know our secret to this lemonade cocktail? It's our homemade blackberry-bourbon syrup! Watch to see how easy it is to make this refreshing summer beverage.

33 of 50