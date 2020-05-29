Fourth of July Recipes

The 4th of July is a great time to try a new recipe! From grilling recipes to 4th of July picnic ideas to creative holiday desserts, this is your one-stop spot for feasting your way through the day. Irresistible side dishes, drinks, entrees, and desserts are the highlights of our easy 4th of July recipes. Favorites in this collection include burgers, brats, watermelon sorbet, grilled corn, deviled eggs, and white bean casserole. And what holiday would be complete without special treats? Our 4th of July dessert recipes are always a hit -- think red-white-and-blue cupcakes, ice cream pie, patriotic parfaits, cherry-cola cake, and fruit-filled desserts in patriotic colors. Of course, the 4th of July is synonymous with grilling. Check out our grilling recipes and ideas in one spot. We'll help you master ribs, chicken, burgers, and more, plus get the most from your grill with barbecue sides, kabobs, grilled appetizers, and even desserts. Our grilling videos and free grilling charts ensure that you have the perfect 4th of July recipes for your holiday celebration.

