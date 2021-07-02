Fourth of July Plans? Here's the Weather Forecast for Each Region of the Country

In just a few days, it will finally be time to fire up the grill, pour some cold drinks, and enjoy the Fourth of July with friends and family. Although Independence Day is always associated with having fun in the sun, many Americans are more eager than ever to celebrate as the pandemic squandered most plans in 2020. However, when it comes to outdoor activities, whether you're lounging at the lake or hanging out in the backyard, you need to pay attention to the weather; unfortunately, Mother Nature isn't aware that it's America's birthday. To ensure you're prepared for the upcoming weekend, here's the Fourth of July forecast for the entire country. (And don't forget, weather changes hour by hour, so be sure to check your local forecast, too.)

friends holding USA flags outdoors Credit: eyecrave/Getty Images

The Northeast

If you live in the northeastern part of the United States, you've probably been cranking the air conditioning to find relief from the multiple heatwaves going on in the past week. Fortunately, you'll find relief from the extreme heat, but it might mess with your plans. AccuWeather reports that there could be some spotty thunderstorms from New England to the mid-Atlantic states. "This could certainly disrupt some holiday weekend plans with rainfall, but hopefully Sunday will see enough improvement to get through most of the events for the day," says AccuWeather senior meteorologist Matt Rinde. Temperatures will likely drop a bit below 70°F and 80°F, the average for the area, which could make for a pleasant weekend if the storms pass.

The Midwest

The Midwest is often called flyover country, but it might just be the best place to be to celebrate the Fourth of July. AccuWeather reports that the majority of the region, from Denver up to Minneapolis, down to Kansas City, and to Chicago, will experience temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with sunny skies. The Farmers' Alamanac ($7, Amazon) simply puts it, "Mostly fair weather—it looks promising for Fourth of July fireworks!"

The South

Sadly, in the South, you might have to reschedule your firework show. Domenica Davis, meteorologist for The Weather Channel reports that parts of the South, specifically along the Gulf of Mexico, will see scattered thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. However, Davis explains that it won't be "an all-day rain," and there's a chance the showers will dissipate by the time the sun sets.

The West