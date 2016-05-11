Hanging American flag bunting on the front porch is the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day. We'll show you how to decorate your house with swags and bunting to show your support for America.

Decorating your house with patriotic bunting flags is easier than you think. Simply acquire some red, white, and blue bunting, and we'll show you how to hang it. The result is a fun, festive 4th of July look for your porch. Red, white, and blue outdoor decorations are a must-have for summer, and this one is so easy.

How to Hang a Patriotic Bunting

Supplies Needed

Measuring tape

Patriotic bunting

Scissors

Serger or sewing machine

Thumbtacks or duct tape for hanging

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these simple how-to instructions to hang your patriotic bunting on your front porch (or anywhere outside!). You should be able to hang the bunting in under an hour.

Step 1: Choose Hanging Spot

Bunting flags look best when they're hung from a porch railing, along the roofline, or under each window. Choose your spot wisely, as the surface will determine how you'll attach the bunting.

Step 2: Measure and Cut

Measure the length of the spot you want your bunting to hang. Then measure and trim the amount of bunting you need, cutting away any excess fabric along the scalloped edge. Finish the edge by serging it or sewing a row of stay stitching.

Step 3: Hang and Adjust

Hang the bunting from your desired spot. If it's a pliable surface, attach with thumbtacks. Otherwise, adhere the bunting with duct tape.