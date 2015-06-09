20 Easy Outdoor Fourth of July Party Ideas
Grass Stars
These stars couldn't be simpler to make. Just cut a star pattern from cardboard and sprinkle flour inside the lines for this instant outdoor 4th of July decorating idea. They're kid- and pet-safe! Once the party's over, simply wash the design away with water.
Chill Out
Decorative buckets are every party host's best friend. Fill them with ice to chill drinks and ice pops, or use them to stash sparklers and other fun party supplies. The best part about DIY drink stations is there's no serving required—guests are welcome to help themselves!
Picnic Table Setting
Hosting a patriotic picnic doesn't mean you can't set a proper table. Mix things up a little with cheery red, white, and blue decorations. Gingham napkins contrast with the patterned blue plates and linens, while fresh red blooms stand out as a centerpiece.
DIY Watermelon Bar
Celebrate the season's signature fruit by setting up a top-your-own watermelon bar! This Fourth of July party food idea is anything but expected. Serve up chilled slices of watermelon with various toppers like seasoned salts, chile pepper, and fresh citrus. Let your party guests experiment mixing sweet and savory flavors.
Front Yard Festivities
This outdoor summer party idea starts in the front yard. Set up stations that encourage your party guests to mix and mingle. In addition to a long food buffet, arrange clusters of lawn chairs and blankets around your yard so guests can sit, relax, and chat during the party.
Table Trim
Your Fourth of July decorations can double as dazzling party favors. Place a box of sparklers on a basic cloth napkin, then wrap the whole package in a festive ribbon. Try adding our free sparkler party favor tags.
Build-Your-Own Burger Bar
It wouldn't be a Fourth of July party without juicy grilled burgers. Host the ultimate summer burger bash complete with a build-your-own hamburger bar! Add creative toppers like pickled okra, heirloom tomatoes, and hot peppers.
Cute Carvings
Move over, Mr. Jack-O'-Lantern—there's a new fruit in town. Create instant Fourth of July party decorations by carving watermelons. Use stencils to etch words, stars, numbers, and other simple shapes, or try one of our other summer watermelon hacks.
Snack Center
Host a 4th of July picnic and keep guests well fed with an outdoor snack center. Stock dry snacks, chilled beverages, and sweet treats that your guests can grab whenever they're hungry. Dress up the station with linens and flags so it matches the rest of your 4th of July outdoor decorations.
Easy Outdoor Decor
Make your outdoor 4th of July party red, white, and beautiful with these easy DIY decorating ideas. Head to the dollar store for these cheap outdoor party decorations. We hung patterned crepe paper over our patio table and finished the look with balloons in an assortment of sizes.
Berry Refresher
Thanks to natural flavors, these pitcher drinks are especially refreshing. Float raspberries, blueberries, cucumber, watermelon, and more in ice water or lemonade for cool summer sips.
S'mores Station
S'mores are a summertime staple, but they can be a bit of a hassle to make. Take out the mess by prepping individual s'mores kits for each guest. Use red, white, and blue napkins to make this 4th of July picnic serving idea especially patriotic—and it doubles as an outdoor 4th of July decoration!
Easy Party Centerpiece
Give your party decor the star-spangled treatment with a festive DIY watermelon centerpiece. To create the vase, simply hollow out a melon and fill the centerpiece with fresh flowers. Choose bright colors or go with classic red, white, and blue blooms.
Red, White, and Blue Parade
Salute the stars and stripes with a parade-ready family bike ride! Deck out your bicycle with colorful pom-poms, tassels, and cardstock stars. Simply weave them through the spokes of your bike wheel.
Budget-Friendly Banner
Creating patriotic party decorations doesn't have to break the bank! This Fourth of July party hack starts with a trip to the hardware store. Pick up paint samples in shades of red and cut them into triangles. Use a hole punch to create a hole on each side and string them onto a piece of thin rope.
Play Yard Games
Celebrate the 4th of July with an outdoor party game everyone is sure to love! Set up a DIY ring toss station and get the festivities started. During the party, encourage guests to play a few rounds of ring toss—winner gets to take home the game.
Classy Candles
Show off the stars and stripes with red, white, and blue decor. To make these vases, dress up a plain glass votive holder with ribbon. Use hot glue to secure festive ribbons to the glass, then put one votive at each place setting. The same trick can be used on glass flower vases.
Festive Throws
Keep your porch stocked with extra blankets, hoodies, and jackets for guests who get chilly once the sun goes down. Choose throws in patriotic colors for added decoration.
Patriotic Centerpiece
Add patriotic flair to your centerpieces by dressing clear glass vases with American flags. Fill the vases with blue and white blooms, and voila! Super easy Fourth of July party decorations.
Lovely Lanterns
To create this dreamy look, use sheer white curtains as walls for your outdoor room. Stretch wire between support posts on your porch, then drape the curtains from them. A collection of buoyant paper lanterns floats above the table. Attach them to the ceiling with wire.