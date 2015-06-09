Our Best Patriotic Decorating Ideas for the Fourth of July
Patriotic Console Table
If you're running out of room on the kitchen counter for all the pies and Fourth of July treats, turn to a spare console table. Move a small cabinet from the entryway or hallway to wherever the party space is and decorate with miniature American flags ($7 for 12, Amazon). Top it with a patriotic runner and vase and use it to hold the drinks or desserts. DIY Fourth of July decorations have never been easier.
Festive Front Door
This home already had a patriotic exterior color scheme that works year-round. To get extra festive in July, the homeowners added DIY planter rockets to their front porch plants. A wreath made of white stars completes the Fourth of July porch decor.
Stars and Stripes Forever
Make your Fourth of July decorations an interpretation of the American flag. This inviting kitchen reflects the flag's styling with red chairs, a white farmhouse table, and blue linens. Table decorations—blue vases and red flowers—complete the look.
The Classics
A crisp white cottage porch pays tribute to the grand old flag in a casual, homey style. The look comes from a strong assortment of patriotic outdoor decorations. Oversize bunting, a blue and white striped rug ($40, Amazon), and pillows in stripes, polka dots, and gingham emblazon the porch with red, white, and blue style.
Sparkling Decor
Old-fashioned sparklers ($13, Walmart) make a fresh Fourth of July centerpiece. Group them together with festive patriotic holders made from paper. Keep match boxes close so you're ready to light them up when night falls.
Patriotic Linens
Dress a bed in red, white, and blue linens for summer. Carry the look into your area rug and curtains, too. The patriotic color scheme will last well after the Fourth of July.
Independence Day Flair
Use some—or all—of the patriotic decorating ideas found in this fresh farmhouse to dress your home for the Fourth of July. Shown here: A star-studded pillow and striped cushion make this red Adirondack chair ($140, Amazon) totally flag-worthy. Classic stripped roman shades add to the subtle theme.
Flags Raised High
Bringing the patriotic spirit into your home is as easy as hanging an American flag. Complement Old Glory with red accents, such as potted geraniums, a vintage cooler, or red-and-white linens. These Fourth of July porch decorations will be a neighborhood hit.
In the Details
Create temporary vignettes with red, white, and blue objects to update any room for the Fourth of July. Top a bar cart or dining table with red and white linens, and patriotic vintage containers filled with sunny geranium.
Easy Swap
Decorating for the Fourth of July is all about the details. Replace bedding, a throw pillow, or a lampshade with one that is decorated with the spirit of Independence Day, such as this blue and white gingham bedding ($55, Amazon).
Fowl Play
Fourth of July decorations don't have to be predictable. Adorn a fireplace mantel with collectibles in blue and white. Small nods to American farmers look great in midwestern homes. Here, blue and white dishware pair with red flowers for unexpected seasonal decor.
First Impression
Fourth of July decorations can be functional, too. Blue and white stripes make a great backdrop for bold red stars on this DIY Fourth of July door mat. All you need is a striped door mat and some red outdoor paint ($2, Michaels). Add containers in bold primary colors to either side for an easy entryway update.
Resourceful Thinking
Transform your kitchen simply by replacing everyday necessities with ones befitting a patriotic color palette. Colorful dish towels and trays, a vibrant area rug, red shelf liner, and painted jar lids are budget-friendly, easily swapped additions to a room fit for Uncle Sam. Throw in a red rug for extra festivity.
Front Porch Panache
It's not the Fourth of July without a backyard BBQ. Create a cozy outdoor seating area with red-painted chairs, a white table, a vintage tablecloth, or blue splatterware. Here, red stripe pillows create plush seating on a porch swing. Just remember to clip down the tablecloth if it's a windy day!
Reused & Repurposed
Make antique American furniture the center of your Fourth of July decorations. Red chairs pop against a plain white wall—upon which an old stove top becomes a unique "candy bar." Inside the jars, you'll find firecracker-red sweets, of course.
Garden Spirit
Combine your love for gardening with your Fourth of July decorations. Use an oblong blue splatterware metal container as a window flower box for bright red geraniums. Don't mind a little rust—it adds to the character!
Pillow Talk
Decorative pillows with red, white, and blue covers add instant Americana to a living room. Look for ones with patriotic motifs, such as flags, stars, or stripes. Or, use fabric paint ($24 for 14 colors, Amazon) to make your own inexpensive throw pillows.
Fitting In
Take your Fourth of July decorations to the kitchen. Put your collection of blue-and-white dishes on display to celebrate the holiday. For another nod to nostalgia, dress your table in linens from bygone eras—especially if they feature patterns in red, white, and blue.
Memories to Cherish
Create artwork with an Americana vibe with red, white, and blue county-fair ribbons. Add colorful flower arrangements to vintage trophies. Use an old quilt to top an easy chair.
Quilts on Display
For a charming decorating touch, replace a linen closet door with an old-fashioned screen door. Red, white, and blue quilts or bedding can remain on display year-round. They'll be easy to find before the fireworks start, too!
Cozy Country Bedroom
Create a focal point in your Fourth of July decorations with a bed dressed in eclectic linens. Here, a mix of prints and solids is unified by the use of apple red, denim blue, and crisp white hues. A red rug grounds the room.
Blast from the Past
A modern amenity gets dressed in a symbol from its primitive counterpart—an outhouse shutter painted red hangs on a bathroom door. Look for similar shutters to paint red, white, or blue to hang as artwork in your house for the Fourth of July.