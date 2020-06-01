Fourth of July Decorations

Get creative with pretty 4th of July decorations and displays that spread holiday cheer both indoors and out. Save money and show off your individual style by crafting your own 4th of July decorations. We've gathered ideas for 4th of July wreaths, red-white-and-blue votive holders, vases; table runners, and even no-sew patriotic bunting made from fabric and ribbon. Plus, we're up on the latest trend with a festive paper lantern for your front entry. Each craft is sophisticated and fun and ensures that your 4th of July decorations are special and your home unique. Easy-to-follow instructions make each craft accessible, even to newbie crafters. Want home-decor inspiration for the holiday? Our 4th of July home ideas feature tours through real homes that use red pillows, colorful flower centerpieces, vintage flags, and homeowner collections to display their patriotic spirit. Also check out our easy red-white-and-blue 4th of July decorating ideas. This group helps you use fabric, home decor accents, flags, tin stars, and flea market finds to make your house a veritable 4th of July haven.

10 Patriotic Flower Arrangements Perfect for Memorial Day

Make the holiday extra festive with these red, white, and blue centerpieces!
Patriotic Picks for Your All-American Summer Celebration

Throwing a red, white, and blue bash this year? We've rounded up our all-American finds that will make your summer celebration one to remember!
How to Hang Patriotic Bunting Outside

Hanging American flag bunting on the front porch is the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day. We'll show you how to decorate your house with swags and bunting to show your support for America.
41 Easy Fourth of July Decorations to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Get our best tips for celebrating the Fourth in style!
How to Make a Pretty Summer Watermelon Centerpiece

Make this centerpiece without wasting any part of the fruit!
Our Best Patriotic Decorating Ideas for the Fourth of July

Red, white, and blue has never looked this good.
20 Easy Outdoor Fourth of July Party Ideas

