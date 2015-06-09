Decorate Your 4th of July Picnic with These Patriotic Serving Ideas
These crafty 4th of July party ideas will help you host a fabulous, patriotic picnic or a Fourth of July gathering nearly anywhere. Our versatile serving ideas, including Mason jars, paper projects, floral centerpieces, and flag decorations, will help you set the mood for a red, white, and blue holiday feast for the record books.
Mason Jar Desserts
Need cute serving suggestions for ice cream, pudding, trifle, or other potentially messy desserts? Look no further than individual Mason jars. Add an extra dose of patriotism by decorating wooden serving utensils ($5, Target) with 4th of July stamps.
Watermelon Pops
Say goodbye to sticky fingers and serve watermelon slices on sticks. This clever 4th of July picnic serving idea is super simple—just cut a watermelon into triangular slices and stick a heavy-duty wooden stick ($4 for 60, Michaels) into the rind.
Editor's Tip: Love watermelon? Set up a top-your-own melon bar with fun toppers like chile, sea salt, and fresh citrus fruits.
Fruity Centerpiece
Stunning centerpieces work double duty as patriotic serving trays with a few thoughtful, affordable finishing touches. Simply place 4th of July floral arrangements (here's how to construct one like a pro!) on picnic serving trays, then fill in the gaps with fresh fruit. Stick to seasonal or red, white, and blue ingredients to fit the theme.
Decorative Utensil Jars
Don't bother setting silverware. (Use that time to shake up another 4th of July drink!) Guests can grab what they need from these adorable, no-fuss serving buckets. Decorate containers, like empty oatmeal canisters or tall cookie cans, by wrapping them with festive paper and securing with tape. Add an adhesive chalkboard label to send a fun message like "Keep Calm and Sparkle On!".
Fruit Salad Sailboat
All aboard! A DIY sail is all you need to transform a watermelon fruit salad into a nautical 4th of July centerpiece. Cut a triangle from ticking fabric and fold it in half over a dowel. Use a hot glue gun ($4, Michaels) to glue the fabric along the dowel to secure and along the loose edges for a stiff sail.
Mason Jar Drinks
There's something classic and all-American about Mason jars. What could be better to tote 4th of July drinks to go? Shop antique stores for vintage versions, or look for plastic Mason jars with handles and straws ($7 for 4, Target), which makes them perfect for portable picnicking.
Lantern-Covered Vases
Deck the table with sprightly flower arrangements dressed in red, white, and blue. Slide tricolor paper lanterns over a vase or glass for a simple, fresh floral centerpiece.
Sparkling Place Setting
This 4th of July table setting idea is on fire! Well, not literally, but in spirit. Encourage guests to get in the spirit with decorative place settings made from boxes of sparklers. For an easy, DIY napkin ring, glue the end of a 12-inch strip of red and white grosgrain ribbon ($5, Michaels) to the flat side of a D-ring. Wrap the ribbon around a napkin and the sparklers, and loop it through the D-ring to secure.
Patriotic Snack Station
Treat the fireworks viewing party like a film fest! An arrangement of nostalgic snacks is a great way to keep guests happy until the show in the sky begins. We love the bright colors and old-school feel of licorice, pretzels, and boxed caramel popcorn. Set snacks in serving buckets or Mason jars for easy access.
Plaid Utensil Ties
Prep individual utensil packs for your picnic by securing sets of disposable wood cutlery ($8, Target) with strips of red, white, or blue fabric. We paired blue and white plaid utensil ties with a red and white table runner for an extra patriotic set-up.
Stamped Napkin Ties
Salute Old Glory with star-studded napkin rings. Stamp "USA" into metal tags using a steel stamp set ($20, Michaels). Thread star-pattern ribbon through the tags and wrap around striped napkins. For no-sew napkins, cut cotton ticking in 16-inch squares; fray the edges by pulling on the threads. (You also can roll silverware into the napkins for guests to grab as they head through the 4th of July buffet line.)
Pick Local Produce
Build an epic appetizer board that will add color to your 4th of July table and boost the nutrition of your holiday menu all at once. Swing by the farmers market to select the season's best. For a flag-inspired spread, use red and blue snacks like tomatoes, berries, and root vegetable chips.
Individual Hot Dog Boats
Hot dogs are a classic Fourth of July dish, but they can get messy once they're piled with toppings. When you're ready to serve the dogs, place each one in an individual paper serving boat ($9 for 50, Walmart) to avoid any potential messes.
Fruit Pizza
Seeking holiday desserts that aren't loaded with sugar, but are still scrumptious? Deck out a "Watermelon Pizza" with blueberries, coconut, strawberries, and almonds. The red, white, and blue dessert results will be worthy of the centerpiece spot!
Patriotic Ice Cream Cones
While ice cream isn't traditionally a picnic-friendly dessert, it's the perfect choice for a backyard picnic since you can easily run inside to return the ice cream tubs to the freezer. Take this Fourth of July dessert up a notch by decorating plain ice cream cones with strips of paper printed with patriotic phrases.
Yes Way, Rosé
Cheers to the birthday of the US of A with a round of rosé. Skip the ice bucket and use a colorful dutch oven to chill your wine. Simply fill the pot with ice and use it to serve up a selection of your favorite summer drinks.
Editor's Tip: Try one of our favorite rosé wines or host a festive rosé-themed party.
Temporary Glass Labels
Turn plain drinking glasses into patriotic 4th of July table decor—temporarily—for the holiday. Using pinking shears, cut bands of red-and-white plaid oilcloth to fit around the glasses. Sew or glue a white oilcloth rectangle to the center of the band, then adhere the ends of the band together so it fits around a glass. Provide permanent markers (by the way, here's how to remove them from anything) for guests to write their names on the rectangles so they'll know exactly which glass is theirs.
Stylish Snack Table
Serving trays for parties can get unsightly, fast. Ditch the food packages and line pretty galvanized tubs ($10, Michaels) with napkins to serve picnic staples, such as potato chips or buns. A label makes refills a cinch.
DIY Tassel Napkins
Whether you're serving drinks or dessert, festive oilcloth napkins take any cold treat to the next level. See how to make your own (and get the recipe for these tasty slushies!) in our DIY party kit.
Roll and Wrap Place Setting
Make picnic prep no sweat with an all-in-one utensil holder and place mat. Fold the long end of a dish towel up until it becomes the size of your desired place setting. Stitch or hot-glue the outer edges together, then stick utensils into the pocket, roll up, and tie with a separate festive ribbon.
Fair-Style Berry Cones
Patriotic Buckets
Pay honor to our country's founders by displaying famous words from the Declaration of Independence on galvanized tubs. Coat serving buckets with white metal primer, then paint each tub a different shade of blue. We recommend buying one dark blue exterior paint and diluting with white exterior paint to get the two lighter hues. Use alphabet letter stickers ($8, Michaels) to spell "life," "liberty," and "happiness" on the tubs. Fill with ice to hold drinks or frozen treats, or use without ice to hold sparklers for some 4th of July fun.
Red, White, and Blue Table
Mix and match assorted paper goods to create decorative place settings. Don't worry if the blues and reds don't match perfectly—together they'll create a cohesive look suitable for any patriotic holiday.
Shoelace Napkin Ties
Eating saucy sandwiches and dripping ice cream treats is all part of a great 4th of July picnic. So let your guests enjoy the messy fare by using inexpensive white dish towels as oversize napkins. Roll the towels and fasten with checkered shoelaces for a pop of color.
Potluck Recipe Swap
If you're hosting a 4th of July potluck, ask guests to bring their signature dishes and send the recipes to you ahead of time. Print the recipes on white and blue paper, roll the pages together, and tie with red ribbon. Make enough recipe scrolls to send home with your guests to keep the deliciousness going all summer long—and beyond.
Deli-Style Sandwiches
Grub everyone can take to go is the best solution for a busy, active holiday like the 4th of July. For a fun presentation, preassemble hot dogs or burgers with buns wrapped in waxed paper. Secure the wrap with an American flag toothpick ($3 for 120, Party City). For extra oomph, place the wrapped meals on decorative trays.