Decorate Your 4th of July Picnic with These Patriotic Serving Ideas

Say goodbye to sticky fingers and serve watermelon slices on sticks. This clever 4th of July picnic serving idea is super simple—just cut a watermelon into triangular slices and stick a heavy-duty wooden stick ($4 for 60, Michaels) into the rind.

Editor's Tip: Love watermelon? Set up a top-your-own melon bar with fun toppers like chile, sea salt, and fresh citrus fruits.