Make a Red, White, and Blue Pinwheel Wreath for Fourth of July

It's not a Fourth of July celebration without a red and blue pinwheel! No matter what this year's celebration looks like, it's easy to make your own paper pinwheels at home. Follow our easy instructions for clever cutting and folding to create a perfect pinwheel shape, every time. Add a pin through the center of your craft and attach it to a long stick to create a pinwheel that really spins—perfect for holding at a small family barbecue or a drive-by neighborhood Fourth of July parade.

Of course, the pinwheels are fun to hold on their own, but it's easy to turn them into a fun Fourth of July decoration for your home. We'll show you how to turn your paper creations into a red, white, and blue wreath for your front door.