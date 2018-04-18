Make a Red, White, and Blue Pinwheel Wreath for Fourth of July

Make a collection of patriotic pinwheels for your next Fourth of July parade, or use them to create red, white, and blue DIY decor. They're easier to make than you think!

By BH&amp;G Crafts Editors
Updated June 08, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's not a Fourth of July celebration without a red and blue pinwheel! No matter what this year's celebration looks like, it's easy to make your own paper pinwheels at home. Follow our easy instructions for clever cutting and folding to create a perfect pinwheel shape, every time. Add a pin through the center of your craft and attach it to a long stick to create a pinwheel that really spins—perfect for holding at a small family barbecue or a drive-by neighborhood Fourth of July parade.

Of course, the pinwheels are fun to hold on their own, but it's easy to turn them into a fun Fourth of July decoration for your home. We'll show you how to turn your paper creations into a red, white, and blue wreath for your front door.

  • Working time 30 mins
  • Start to finish 1 hr
  • Difficulty Easy
Advertisement

What you need

Tools
Materials
Advertisement

How to do it

Step 1

Cut Paper

This Fourth of July craft begins with simple paper pinwheels. To make a one, cut a piece of craft paper into a five-inch square. You can cut down pieces of 12x12 Scrapbook Paper ($1, Michaels), or get a small pack of paper that's already sized at 5x5. The finished pinwheel will show the front and back of each piece of paper, so choose craft papers with a pattern printed on both sides. Use a pencil to draw a straight line from each corner to the opposite corner, creating a large X shape across the square paper. Use scissors to cut from each corner into the middle, stopping half an inch before the center—be careful not to cut any of the pieces off. 

Advertisement
Step 2

Fold and Glue

Once you've made all four cuts on the square paper, use hot glue and a glue gun to turn the paper into pinwheels. If you don't have one, consider investing in an inexpensive Hot Glue Gun, ($5, Target).

Place a drop of hot glue in the center of the X shape and fold down one corner so the point comes to the center of the paper. Hold down the corner until the glue dries, then add another drop of glue and fold in the next corner. Repeat this step for each corner until the pinwheel is finished. If you don't have glue, or you want to make a pinwheel that actually spins, push a craft pin or a brad through each corner and through the center of the paper. Attach it to a patterned straw, such as these Patriotic Straws, ($2, Etsy). 

Step 3

Decorate with Pinwheels

Turn your pinwheels into a festive wreath by attaching a group of them to a Wood Embroidery Hoop ($2, Michaels). To make sure you have enough pinwheels, keep the embroidery hoop near while you're cutting and gluing the pinwheels. We attached ten pinwheels (made from five-inch squares) to a medium-size hoop, but to make pinwheels fit on a smaller wreath, start with three or four-inch squares. 

Comments (2)

How difficult was this project?
Anonymous
June 29, 2019
Difficulty: Very easy
Great idea for kids of all ages!!
Anonymous
June 29, 2019
Difficulty: Very easy
First I printed all the information, then measured all. Cut, cut, snip, snip and that was that. Fold and glue...voila!!
Font Size
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com