This Fourth of July wreath might just be the easiest holiday wreath you’ll ever make. Purchase a few red, white, and blue bandanas and cut them into strips. All you have to do is tie the strips directly onto a lightweight hoop or wreath form (we used an embroidery hoop), then put the wreath on display! Get creative with different patterns; we used a flag pattern, but any combination of red, white, and blue will fit right in with your Fourth of July decor. We’ve got all the instructions and hanging advice you need, plus more of our favorite patriotic decorating ideas!