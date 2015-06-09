Mix up a batch of red, white and blue desserts for your party guests. These slushies start with a base of frozen lemonade, and get their color and flavor from a few tasty mix ins.Try cherry juice and vodka for red slushies, cream of coconut and rum for white, and curacao and blue raspberry lemonade for the blue frozen treats. Yum! Top each one off with a dipped strawberry, and add DIY oilcloth coasters for an extra patriotic touch. Get the recipe and napkin instructions in our free party kit!