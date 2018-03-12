18 Party Hacks to Help You Throw the Ultimate 4th of July Bash
Outdoor Star Decor
Celebrate the stars and stripes with an outdoor Fourth of July decoration that's fun and festive. To create the ultimate holiday lawn, place a star stencil on dry grass. Sprinkle on flour and remove the stencil. Once the party's over, use a hose and water to clean up your lawn stars.
Easy Party Snack
Celebrate the red, white, and blue with this easy 4th of July picnic idea. Simply create white paper cones using our free pattern and fill them with the season's best berries. Stick to patriotic colors for your Independence Day buffet.
Patriotic Servingware
Make the founding fathers proud with a trio of DIY beverage tubs. This easy Fourth of July party hack is as simple as using stencils to paint on patriotic phrases. Use them to display party drinks, ice pops, and snacks.
Stamped Silverware
This easy 4th of July party hack ensures your table is functional and festive. Use letter stamps to customize inexpensive wooden spoons with a patriotic message. This is one of our favorite 4th of July serving ideas for a picnic!
Buy It: 50 Disposable Natural Wooden Small Spoons, $5.95, Etsy
Fourth of July Skewers
Need a last-minute party dessert? Start skewering. Fresh blueberries, raspberries, and marshmallows make the easiest 4th of July dessert we've ever seen. Use mini marshmallows for a truly bite-sized treat.
Festive Flag Centerpiece
This patriotic hack is as easy as ordering mini flag picks. Look for them online or at party supply stores. Simply poke them into a foam wreath form and finish with a tall faux pillar candle. Now that's an easy 4th of July decoration!
Easy Party Decor
No need to run out and buy a bunch of new outdoor decorations. Deck out your Fourth of July potluck with things you already have! Using white as your base, add pops of red and blue with year-round party staples like lanterns, flowers, and vases. Uncle Sam would be proud.
Donut Hole Pops
Need a quick party dessert idea? Make patriotic pops! Start with purchased donut holes and dip them in melted white chocolate. Add a few red, white, and blue sprinkles, and you're done!
Easy Activity Idea
Need to keep the little ones entertained? This fun 4th of July activity for kids brings the fun and the fireworks. Lay out a long sheet of white paper and small trays of paint. Create star-shaped stamps by cutting drinking straws and bending them.
Easy Treat Boxes
Dress up your 4th of July buffet with a bunch of handmade treat boxes. To make, simply attach red, white, and blue stickers to purchased take-out containers. This patriotic craft doubles as a festive party favor.
Grab and Go Drinks
Don't get stuck making drinks at your summer party! Prepare a big-batch 4th of July cocktail ahead of time. Pour the drink into individual serving cups. Place them over ice just before party time.
Chocolate-Dipped Cherries
It's hot, don't turn on the oven. Make an easy party dessert with just three ingredients. Dip juicy fresh cherries in melted white chocolate that's been colored with a few drops of red food coloring. Or get creative and make them in red, white, and blue.
Fourth of July Banner
Head to your local paint supply store for this simple Independence Day decoration. Create a handmade Fourth of July banner using paint color swatches. Simply cut them into triangles and string them on a piece of thin rope.
Easy DIY Drink Garnish
Add some fireworks to your 4th of July cocktail! Create a DIY drink stirrer with a long toothpick and some scrapbook paper. Simply cut a strip of colorful paper and fringe the long edge. Place a toothpick in the corner and roll the paper up. Secure the paper with a dab of glue.
Sweet Star Dessert
Use a cookie cutter to create a festive 4th of July dessert. Simply cut purchased cake (or make one of these 4th of July cake recipes) into star shapes and drizzle with melted ice cream. Finish this easy dessert with a sprinkle of fresh berries.
Pretty Place Cards
No need for fancy printed place cards. Your outdoor party should be casual—like these adorable lemon wedge boats. To make them, cut a lemon in half and slice the bottom so it sits flat. Top with a toothpick that's covered in a triangle of patterned paper. Add a written name topper and your patriotic table is done!
Red-White-and-Blue Donut Shortcakes
Donuts aren't just for breakfast! This party dessert hack is as easy as tossing a baker's dozen on the grill. Served the patriotic dessert with fresh whipped cream and a patriotic fruit salad.
Star-Shaped Watermelon
Your Fourth of July party is no place to serve basic slices! Use one of our summer watermelon hacks and serve up juicy fresh watermelon in patriotic star shapes. Use a cookie cutter to get perfect shapes. Add them to your summer party spread or toss them into your favorite fruit salad recipe.