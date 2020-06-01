Fourth of July Crafts

Put your patriotic spirit on display with creative 4th of July crafts! These easy patriotic craft ideas are fun red- white-and-blue takes on the holiday and include ideas for front porch displays, ways to play up a 4th of July picnic, plus crafts the kids can do. To start, browse our 4th of July party crafts, which help you transform a buffet table into a patriotic display, create fun 4th of July party favors for adults and kids, and turn basic materials into a colorful centerpiece. This holiday can be especially fun for the youngest members of your family, so get creative with our 4th of July crafts for kids. Your kids will love creating firework-inspired crafts, decorating their bikes, and making parade-ready batons. If your picnic needs a crafty 4th of July pick-me-up, check out our fun ideas -- the picnic-ready crafts range from easy-to-make glass labels to colorful disposable silverware wrappings to decorative red-white-and-blue baskets for transporting your holiday meal.

10 Patriotic Flower Arrangements Perfect for Memorial Day

Make the holiday extra festive with these red, white, and blue centerpieces!
18 Party Hacks to Help You Throw the Ultimate 4th of July Bash

It's time to celebrate the stars and stripes!
Pretty DIY Flower Vase: Use Rope!

Industrial-looking rope adds texture and pop to a plain cylinder vase. See how to get the look in minutes.
How to Hang Patriotic Bunting Outside

Hanging American flag bunting on the front porch is the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day. We'll show you how to decorate your house with swags and bunting to show your support for America.
41 Easy Fourth of July Decorations to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Get our best tips for celebrating the Fourth in style!
These Free Fourth of July Coloring Pages Are a Festive Way to Celebrate the Holiday

Print these for the kids, or for yourself—we won't tell!
Our Best Patriotic Decorating Ideas for the Fourth of July

Red, white, and blue has never looked this good.
29 Easy Fourth of July Party Ideas for a Seriously Patriotic Gathering

Throw the ultimate red, white, and blue party!
The Cutest and Easiest Fourth of July Wreath EVER!

Make an Easy Fourth of July Bandana Wreath

Star-Spangled Welcome Mat

DIY Planter Rockets

Make a Red, White, and Blue Pinwheel Wreath for Fourth of July

How to Make a Pretty Summer Watermelon Centerpiece

Decorate Your 4th of July Picnic with These Patriotic Ideas

20 Easy Outdoor Fourth of July Party Ideas

