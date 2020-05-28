Fourth of July/Memorial Day

It's time for a star-spangled 4th of July celebration! Show your pride for America with our creative ideas for every aspect of the holiday, from 4th of July recipes and picnic ideas to patriotic crafts for kids, such as star-studded red-white-and-blue banners and other crafts that will transform your home into a holiday haven. Fireworks are the holiday standard, and we've gathered activities for a neighborhood fireworks viewing party. In addition, delightful 4th of July picnic foods mean that you'll be well fed for the city's big fireworks display. Before the holiday, get your home ready with creative 4th of July decorations, including table covers and fabric buntings. July 4th crafts, including fun foam cups for frosty outdoor drinks and flag-theme craft ideas, offer patriotic ways to add to the celebration. On the holiday itself, keep kids entertained with our 4th of July neighborhood parade ideas, complete with ways to deck out your bikes in patriotic style and tips for turning your block into party central. Heading to a 4th of July potluck? We've got that covered, too. This holiday is all about celebrating with family and friends!

Memorial Day Traditions and Ideas

26 Tips for Displaying the American Flag Respectfully

How to Display the American Flag

Show patriotism by displaying the American flag this 4th of July.
Read More
The History of Memorial Day: 7 Patriotic Facts Every American Should Know

The History of Memorial Day

The holiday is about much more than a three-day weekend.
Read More
12 Ways to Enjoy Memorial Day with Your Family

Ways to Enjoy Memorial Day with Your Family

Celebrate the long weekend with these fun Memorial Day ideas.
Read More
Easy Memorial Day Menu Ideas to Make at Your Backyard Barbecue

Easy Memorial Day Menu Ideas

For an easy Memorial Day idea, honor our veterans and soldiers and signal the arrival of summer with dinner outside.
Read More
10 Patriotic Flower Arrangements Perfect for Memorial Day

Patriotic Flower Arrangements Perfect for Memorial Day

Celebrate Memorial Day with these patriotic flower arrangements.
Read More
Our Best Cupcake Recipes for a Family Memorial Day Grill-Out

Best Cupcake Recipes for a Family Memorial Day

We've rounded up our best Memorial Day dessert ideas that are perfect for an outdoor grill-out
Read More

4th of July Recipes

28 Easy 4th of July Potluck Recipes Everyone Will Love

Easy 4th of July Potluck Recipes

We have easy potluck ideas for potato salad, fruit salad, dips, refreshing summer drinks, and many more July 4th recipes.
Read More
Make Your 4th of July Picnic Special with These Delicious Recipes

4th of July Picnic Recipes

Host an all-star holiday picnic by packing a basket full of these fresh summer recipes.
Read More
21 Fourth of July Cake Recipes That Will Steal the Show

Fourth of July Cake Recipes

Read More
46 Fourth of July Desserts That Will Make Your Holiday Sparkle

Fourth of July Desserts

Read More
Easy 4th of July Drinks for Your Holiday Party

Easy 4th of July Drinks for Your Holiday Party

Read More
Celebrate Independence Day With Our 50 Favorite 4th of July Recipes

Our 50 Favorite 4th of July Recipes

Read More

4th of July Ideas

Easy-to-Make Outdoor 4th of July Games for Kids

These 4th of July games are the perfect way to enjoy warm summer weather and celebrate Independence Day.

All Fourth of July/Memorial Day

Why Do We Celebrate the Fourth of July with Fireworks?

Why Do We Celebrate the Fourth of July with Fireworks?

Read More
The Real Reason We Associate Apple Pie with the Fourth of July

The Historical Reason We Associate Apple Pie with the Fourth of July

Read More
Quiet Fireworks Are Here to Calm Your Pets This Fourth of July

Quiet Fireworks Are Here to Calm Your Pets This Fourth of July

Read More
Star-Spangled Welcome Mat

Star-Spangled Welcome Mat

Easy
Read More
DIY Planter Rockets

DIY Planter Rockets

Easy
Read More
Our Best Memorial Day Side Dish Ideas

19 Easy Memorial Day Side Dish Ideas

Read More
Make a Red, White, and Blue Pinwheel Wreath for Fourth of July

Make a Red, White, and Blue Pinwheel Wreath for Fourth of July

Easy
Read More
18 Party Hacks to Help You Throw the Ultimate 4th of July Bash

18 Party Hacks to Help You Throw the Ultimate 4th of July Bash

Read More
Patriotic Picks for Your All-American Summer Celebration

Patriotic Picks for Your All-American Summer Celebration

Read More
Fun Ways to Spend Memorial Day

Fun Ways to Spend Memorial Day

Read More
How to Hang Patriotic Bunting Outside

How to Hang Patriotic Bunting Outside

Read More
9 Stunning Patriotic Foods Not in Flag Form

9 Stunning Patriotic Foods Not in Flag Form

Read More
Sprinkle Stripe Cake

Sprinkle Stripe Cake

Read More
29 Easy Fourth of July Party Ideas for a Seriously Patriotic Gathering

29 Easy Fourth of July Party Ideas for a Seriously Patriotic Gathering

Read More
Our Best Patriotic Decorating Ideas for the Fourth of July

Our Best Patriotic Decorating Ideas for the Fourth of July

Read More
Organize a Neighborhood 4th of July Parade

Organize a Neighborhood 4th of July Parade

Read More
Decorate Your 4th of July Picnic with These Patriotic Ideas

Decorate Your 4th of July Picnic with These Patriotic Serving Ideas

Read More
Displaying the American Flag

Displaying the American Flag

Read More
20 Easy Outdoor Fourth of July Party Ideas

20 Easy Outdoor Fourth of July Party Ideas

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com