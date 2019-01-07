How I Holiday

The holidays are all about showing off your personal creative style and sharing traditions. This season, we're bringing you DIY décor projects, gift ideas, and fan-favorite holiday solutions.

Pretty Holiday Inspiration

20 Gorgeous Farmhouse Christmas Crafts to Make This Holiday

Embrace the simplicity and classic style of a farmhouse Christmas—no shiplap required! These farmhouse Christmas crafts combine Natural elements and vintage finds for a look that’s as warm and merry as Ol’ Saint Nick.
29 Colorful Tabletop Christmas Trees to Instantly Transform a Small Space

They may be small, but these handcrafted tabletop Christmas trees add big style wherever you place them. Whether you go with a traditional evergreen or a homemade mini Christmas tree, we have several decorating ideas for tabletop Christmas trees to fit every holiday style.
19 Farmhouse Christmas Decor Ideas to Make Your Space More Festive

Whether you grew up at the end of a gravel road or have simply fallen in love with the laid-back charms of rustic style, you are sure to enjoy this merry collection of farmhouse Christmas decorating ideas. From burlap tree skirts to hand-strung garland, there are dozens of easy ideas to get the look. Unwrap the style that delights you with plenty of neutral designs paired with natural accents as well as colorful designs that will fill any home with joy. Farmhouse Christmas decor is all about feeling warm and welcoming.
20 DIY Holiday Decorations You Can Make in 20 Minutes or Less

Need holiday decorating ideas that take minutes not hours? You're in the right place! We've rounded up some of our favorite, easy-to-make Christmas decorations, including DIY Christmas trees and simple ornament displays. With these quick projects and holiday hacks, decking the halls will take 20 minutes—or less!
Make Your Own Buffalo Check Christmas Artwork

Add a touch of farmhouse style to your Christmas decor with this oversize buffalo check art.
Easy DIY Christmas Decor

45 Easy Handmade Christmas Ornaments to Start Making Now

Adorn your Christmas tree with beautiful handmade Christmas ornaments made by you! Hang these easy ornaments on your tree, give them as gifts to friends, amp up your Christmas wrapping ideas, or use them as easy Christmas decorations around the house.
41 Pretty Ways to Decorate Your Mantel for Christmas

Let beautiful mantel decor turn your fireplace into an eye-catching focal point for the holidays. We have Christmas mantel decorating ideas for every style and budget.
Creative Christmas Ideas

49 Pretty Christmas Wreaths to DIY Now

Deck the halls with these gorgeous Christmas wreaths that will bring holiday cheer to your winter decor. Christmas wreaths are often made with fir, but we share creative wreath inspiration for everyone looking to make their own Christmas wreath this season. Learn how to freshen your homemade Christmas wreath with inspiration for this year's front door decoration.

