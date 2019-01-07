How I Holiday

20 Gorgeous Farmhouse Christmas Crafts to Make This Holiday
Embrace the simplicity and classic style of a farmhouse Christmas—no shiplap required! These farmhouse Christmas crafts combine Natural elements and vintage finds for a look that’s as warm and merry as Ol’ Saint Nick.Read More
29 Colorful Tabletop Christmas Trees to Instantly Transform a Small Space
They may be small, but these handcrafted tabletop Christmas trees add big style wherever you place them. Whether you go with a traditional evergreen or a homemade mini Christmas tree, we have several decorating ideas for tabletop Christmas trees to fit every holiday style.Read More
19 Farmhouse Christmas Decor Ideas to Make Your Space More Festive
Whether you grew up at the end of a gravel road or have simply fallen in love with the laid-back charms of rustic style, you are sure to enjoy this merry collection of farmhouse Christmas decorating ideas. From burlap tree skirts to hand-strung garland, there are dozens of easy ideas to get the look. Unwrap the style that delights you with plenty of neutral designs paired with natural accents as well as colorful designs that will fill any home with joy. Farmhouse Christmas decor is all about feeling warm and welcoming.Read More
20 DIY Holiday Decorations You Can Make in 20 Minutes or Less
Need holiday decorating ideas that take minutes not hours? You're in the right place! We've rounded up some of our favorite, easy-to-make Christmas decorations, including DIY Christmas trees and simple ornament displays. With these quick projects and holiday hacks, decking the halls will take 20 minutes—or less!Read More
Make Your Own Buffalo Check Christmas Artwork
Add a touch of farmhouse style to your Christmas decor with this oversize buffalo check art.Read More