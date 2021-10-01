14 Thoughtful Hanukkah Quotes to Help You Celebrate All 8 Nights
These quotes will help you reflect on the meaning of the holiday.
While you count down the days until it's time to light the Hanukkah menorah, take some time to reflect on the meaning of the season. Because we had to scale-down our holiday celebrations last year, this season is sure to be extra special. Before the celebration begins, read through these thoughtful Hanukkah quotes and phrases with your family and talk about what each one means to you.
We've gathered some of the most thoughtful and sentimental Hanukkah quotes and sayings to help you and your family prepare for the first night of Hanukkah.
"The lights of the Hanukkah menorah that we kindle in our homes are a reminder both of the Menorah in the Temple in Jerusalem and the light that shines brightly within each one of us."
—Libi Astaire, Author
"On Hanukkah, the first dark night, light yourself a candle bright. I'll you, if you will me, invite to dance within that gentle light."
—Nicholas Gordon, Poet
"Hanukkah is about the spark of the divine in all of us made in God's image."
—Suzanne Fields, Actress
"Look at how a single candle can both defy and define the darkness." –Anne Frank, Author
"There are two ways of spreading light: To be the candle or the mirror that reflects it."
—Edith Wharton, Novelist
"Hanukkah is about the freedom to be true to what we believe without denying the freedom of those who believe otherwise."
—Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth
"May we all be blessed with miracles wherever we need them."
—Micaela Ezra, Designer and Writer
"A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle."
—James Keller, Priest
"This is the season when people of all faiths and cultures are pushing back against the planetary darkness. We string bulbs, ignite bonfires, and light candles. And we sing."
—Anita Diamant, Author
"We light candles in testament that faith makes miracles possible."
—Nachum Braverman, Rabbi
"The proper response, as Hanukkah teaches, is not to curse the darkness but to light a candle."
—Irving Greenberg, Rabbi and Author
"The darkess of the whole world cannot swallow the glowing of a candle."
—Robert Altinger, Author
"The spirit of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, is shared by all people who love freedom."
—Norma Simon, Author
"A little bit of light dispels a lot of darkness."
—Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi
