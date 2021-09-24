The Best Hanukkah Candles to Fill Your Menorah This Season

Lighting the menorah as a family is one of the most special Hanukkah traditions. Whether you use a menorah that's been handed down through the ages, or a new modern menorah (here are 7 of our favorite styles), you'll need candles to light and fill them with. We've rounded up the best taper-style candles that fit most menorahs, and there's everything from traditional white and blue to assorted rainbow tones. You can even find battery-operated menorah candles if real flickering flames aren't your style.