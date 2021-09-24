The Best Hanukkah Candles to Fill Your Menorah This Season

Find the best candles for your family's Hanukkah traditions.
By Emily VanSchmus
September 24, 2021
Lighting the menorah as a family is one of the most special Hanukkah traditions. Whether you use a menorah that's been handed down through the ages, or a new modern menorah (here are 7 of our favorite styles), you'll need candles to light and fill them with. We've rounded up the best taper-style candles that fit most menorahs, and there's everything from traditional white and blue to assorted rainbow tones. You can even find battery-operated menorah candles if real flickering flames aren't your style.

No matter which candles you choose, take the time to reflect on the meaning of Hanukkah as you light them with your family this season.

Best White Menorah Candles: White Taper Candles

$10, CB2

If you're a stickler for tradition, pick up a pack of plain white taper candles for your menorah. These 12-inch candles are made from unscented wax and have a burn time of about nine hours each. 

Best Blue Menorah Candles: Blue Ombre Candles

$15, Crate &amp; Barrel

If you're looking to add a bit of color to a simple menorah, these blue ombre candles will do the trick. The hand-dipped candles are made from unscented paraffin wax, and have a burn time of about 30 minutes per candle, although the box includes 45 candles, so you should be covered for all eight nights.

Best Monochromatic Menorah Candles: Blue and White Candles

$10, Bed Bath &amp; Beyond

Match your menorah candles to your traditional Hanukkah decor with a set of monotone blue and white taper candles. The wax candles have a burn time of about an hour each, and the box comes with 90 candles total—which the listing states is enough to light two menorahs for all eight nights. 

Best Colorful Menorah Candles: Assorted Pastel Taper Candles

$12, Modern Tribe

If your Hanukkah style is a bit more non-traditional, pick up a pack of these bright multi-color tapers that'll help your family celebrate the season. The 5-inch candles burn for about an hour each, and the box includes 45 candles total so you can mix-and-match colors each night. 

Best Battery-Operated Menorah Candles: Flameless Flickering Candles

$28, Amazon

Consider going flame-less this Hanukkah by investing in battery-operated taper candles. Since they don't actually burn, you can use this set year after year—and you don't have to worry about burning through them too quickly before the eight nights are up. 

