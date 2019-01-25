The celebration of Hanukkah has both religious and secular roots, and it's important to share the traditions each year. From the history behind serving fried foods to the lighting of the menorah to spinning a dreidel, we recount the important Hanukkah traditions. Plus if you or your kids want to know more about the origin of the name "Festival of Lights" or the story of the Maccabees, our short explanation of Hanukkah history is a great place to start. Songs are also a wonderful part of the holiday celebration, and we've got the lyrics to favorite Hanukkah songs: "Dreidel Song" (with the familiar lyrics: "I have a little dreidel, I made it out of clay…"), "Dreidel, Spin, Spin, Spin," "Maoz Tzur," and "Oh Hanukkah" (which you can sing throughout the eight days of Hanukkah). Get family and friends together playing a traditional dreidel game. You just need a standard dreidel with marked sides, plus Hanukkah gelt or other small treasures. We've got the rules so you can start the Hanukkah tradition tonight.