Babka

A list of Jewish desserts wouldn't be complete without babka. Make this swirly bread recipe in any flavor you want! We recommend trying cinnamon-streusel, hazelnut, and dried-fruit babka fillings for a sweet Hanukkah treat.

Image zoom Andy Lyons

Chocolate Cookie Coins

Gelt is practically a Hanukkah requirement. Add a twist to these delicious holiday treats by making small cookie coins instead. Give it a salty twist with our take on Chocolate Cookie Coins, or try these Chocolate Cookie Coins with Espresso.

Image zoom Blaine Moats

Decadent Chocolate Donuts

What makes these donuts so decadent, you ask? For starters, their rich chocolate flavor is enhanced by a sprinkle of instant coffee crystals in the batter. And you can choose how you top these chocolate cake donuts: They're equally good with either a chocolate or powdered sugar glaze! They definitely make the list of our favorite baked donuts.

Image zoom

Sufganiyot

These fruit-packed donuts are an all-time favorite. This fried treat is a staple at traditional Hanukkah celebrations. You can fill with fruit preserves or hazelnut-chocolate spread—there are limitless opportunities to update this classic. Check out our tips and tricks for jams and jellies to make your own filling.

Image zoom Mike Dieter

Rugelach

Rugelach is a delicate sour cream cookie (sounds weird, tastes amazing) filled with nuts, raisins, and cinnamon. It's a great light holiday dessert that pairs well with hot drinks and leaves a lot of room for creative flavorings. If you like the taste, try our Blueberry Sour Cream Dessert, which is a cross between a pie and a cheesecake.

Image zoom Caitlin Bensel

Air-Fried Apple Fritters

Image zoom Andy Lyons

Dried Fruit Babka

Image zoom Andy Lyons

Poppy Seed Rugelach

If you like lemon-poppy seed muffins, you'll go wild for this rugelach cookie recipe. This fan favorite is a twist on the traditional Jewish treat. For a breakfast option, try our lemon-poppy seed French toast.

Image zoom Carson Downing

Yuzu Donuts

Image zoom Andy Lyons

Apple-Spice Donuts

Celebrate Hanukkah by remembering the flavors of fall with these apple-spiced donuts! Apples, cinnamon, and apple pie spice add autumn flair to this baked cake donut recipe. If you like these, be sure to try some of our other amazing baked donut recipes.

Image zoom Blaine Moats

Coconut-Halva Macaroons

Image zoom Scott Little

Snickerdoodle Rugelach

These snickerdoodle cookies, filled with a sugary cinnamon and nut filling, take the shape of traditional rugelach. Don't be intimidated by the shape: It's just like a crescent roll! An extra sprinkle of powdered sugar makes these a great sweet treat to accompany your holiday table. Check out our other sweet treats for the holidays.

Image zoom Greg Scheidemann

Coconut Macaroons

Coconut macaroons become a sweet Hanukkah dessert with this delicious macaroon recipe. After the cookies have cooled, dip in blue frosting and add white sprinkles. Display these delicious treats on a DIY Hanukkah serving tray. To make the Star of David on the tray, use foil tape cut in thin strips.

Image zoom Andy Lyons

Hazelnut Babka

Image zoom Jennifer Causey

Cinnamon-Cake Air Fired Donut Holes

Image zoom Alison Miksch

Air-Fried Donut Sticks