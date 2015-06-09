Try a Mix of New and Traditional Hanukkah Desserts
Celebrate Hanukkah with these delicious desserts, including dreidel-shape cakes, cutout cookies, and traditional treats.
Babka
A list of Jewish desserts wouldn't be complete without babka. Make this swirly bread recipe in any flavor you want! We recommend trying cinnamon-streusel, hazelnut, and dried-fruit babka fillings for a sweet Hanukkah treat.
Chocolate Cookie Coins
Gelt is practically a Hanukkah requirement. Add a twist to these delicious holiday treats by making small cookie coins instead. Give it a salty twist with our take on Chocolate Cookie Coins, or try these Chocolate Cookie Coins with Espresso.
Decadent Chocolate Donuts
What makes these donuts so decadent, you ask? For starters, their rich chocolate flavor is enhanced by a sprinkle of instant coffee crystals in the batter. And you can choose how you top these chocolate cake donuts: They're equally good with either a chocolate or powdered sugar glaze! They definitely make the list of our favorite baked donuts.
Sufganiyot
These fruit-packed donuts are an all-time favorite. This fried treat is a staple at traditional Hanukkah celebrations. You can fill with fruit preserves or hazelnut-chocolate spread—there are limitless opportunities to update this classic. Check out our tips and tricks for jams and jellies to make your own filling.
Rugelach
Rugelach is a delicate sour cream cookie (sounds weird, tastes amazing) filled with nuts, raisins, and cinnamon. It's a great light holiday dessert that pairs well with hot drinks and leaves a lot of room for creative flavorings. If you like the taste, try our Blueberry Sour Cream Dessert, which is a cross between a pie and a cheesecake.
Air-Fried Apple Fritters
Dried Fruit Babka
Poppy Seed Rugelach
If you like lemon-poppy seed muffins, you'll go wild for this rugelach cookie recipe. This fan favorite is a twist on the traditional Jewish treat. For a breakfast option, try our lemon-poppy seed French toast.
Yuzu Donuts
Apple-Spice Donuts
Celebrate Hanukkah by remembering the flavors of fall with these apple-spiced donuts! Apples, cinnamon, and apple pie spice add autumn flair to this baked cake donut recipe. If you like these, be sure to try some of our other amazing baked donut recipes.
Coconut-Halva Macaroons
Snickerdoodle Rugelach
These snickerdoodle cookies, filled with a sugary cinnamon and nut filling, take the shape of traditional rugelach. Don't be intimidated by the shape: It's just like a crescent roll! An extra sprinkle of powdered sugar makes these a great sweet treat to accompany your holiday table. Check out our other sweet treats for the holidays.
Coconut Macaroons
Coconut macaroons become a sweet Hanukkah dessert with this delicious macaroon recipe. After the cookies have cooled, dip in blue frosting and add white sprinkles. Display these delicious treats on a DIY Hanukkah serving tray. To make the Star of David on the tray, use foil tape cut in thin strips.
