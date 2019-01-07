Hanukkah Recipes & Menus

Bring your family to the table with delicious Hanukkah recipes and menus. Our easy and tasty holiday recipes have been part of the Better Homes and Gardens collection for years. In our Hanukkah recipes slideshow, you'll love our spicy Hanukkah latkes, traditional slow-cooked Jewish brisket, delicious fried and jelly-filled sufganyot donuts, easy homemade applesauce, and sweet challah bread. We also share a cake-cutting diagram so that you can bake a dreidel cake for Hanukkah, which starts with a basic yellow cake mix and turns out just like a dreidel with a Hebrew letter on the top. To round out your holiday meal, discover our Hanukkah side dish recipes, such as dried fruit compote; our full collection Hanukkah latkes, including a classic version as well as potato-horseradish latkes, sweet potato latkes, and vegetable latkes; and finish off with one of our Hanukkah desserts, including two types of sufganyots, Hanukkah cookies, honey-pistachio tart, and rugelach. Even if you've never made one of these traditional Hanukkah recipes before, we have the step-by-step instructions and full ingredients list to ensure your holiday menu is a winner.

13 Hanukkah Side Dishes So Tasty You’ll Want to Make Them the Main Event

A classic Hanukkah dinner menu is within your grasp, even if it's your first time hosting the holiday meal. From latkes and kugel to brisket and challah, these traditional Hanukkah side dish recipes will spark old memories and new traditions (and leave only empty plates behind).
Traditional Hanukkah Dinner

A classic Hanukkah is within your grasp, even if it's your first time hosting the holiday meal. From latkes and kugel to brisket and challah, this traditional Hanukkah dinner menu will spark old memories and new traditions (and leave only empty plates behind).
29 Recipes to Serve During Hanukkah

Pick and choose from our favorite Hanukkah flavors to blend old and new traditions. These classic dishes, including challah, brisket, latkes, and more, feature festive new twists to help bring family together.
Hanukkah Side Dishes

Add these sides to your Hanukkah celebration for a traditional treat.
Try a Mix of New and Traditional Hanukkah Desserts

Celebrate Hanukkah with these delicious desserts, including dreidel-shape cakes, cutout cookies, and traditional treats.
Dreidel Cake

Kids will love a white, blue, and gold dreidel cake. Just two simple cuts shape a sheet cake into a giant Hanukkah toy.
