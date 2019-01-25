Hanukkah Parties

Share Hanukkah traditions with family and friends with our ideas for Hanukkah party invitations, party favors, and more. Read how one group celebrates Hanukkah and their Jewish values in a havura friendship circle established with a few friends and family from the same synagogue. Or start with our Hanukkah menu ideas, including brisket, challah, fruit tzimmes, and chicken soup with matzo balls that will be well received at your holiday get-together. Save money and add your own creativity to your Hanukkah party by crafting many of the decorations and favors yourself. Our handmade Hanukkah party includes fabric invites, a Noah's Ark menorah, Star of David party favors, party games, and a no-bake Star-of-David cake. Since party favors are such a fun part of having friends over, we've created free patterns to make a gift bag, dreidel, and star-shape name tag for a favor you can fill with chocolate coins or other holiday trinkets. Invites are always the start of the party so check out our free Hanukkah e-cards, featuring colorful designs that are sure to inspire happy RSVPs.