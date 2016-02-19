13 Pretty Ways To Decorate Your Hanukkah Table
Star of David Place Settings
Tie a few leafed branches into a Star of David shape for an inexpensive addition to your Hanukkah table. Trim extra leaves from the stems, leaving a few leaves just at the tips. Stem-color twine keeps everything in place.
Dramatic Table Runner and Napkins
Go for bold when shopping for a table runner and napkins. Tie-dyed designs make food and dishes pop, especially when paired with solid whites and blues. At the center of the table, a seasonal flower assortment (ours includes white calla lilies, seeded eucalyptus, and purple fountaingrass) sits in a shallow tray so that it can be easily moved aside.
3D Star of David Napkin Rings
Add a personal touch to your Hanukkah table with these DIY napkin rings. You can hand draw the Star of David. To give the napkin ring a 3D effect, cut out half the shape, then fold along the centerline.
DIY Concrete Marbled Menorah
This DIY faux-marble menorah is made with a separate concrete base for each candle. Spread the candles down the table for a lengthy centerpiece, or display all together in the center. We chose blue and white to dye our concrete, but you can pick any color scheme.
Star of David Hanukkah Serving Dishes
Skip purchasing dishes specifically for the holiday. Breathe new life into a plain white serving tray or cake pedestal with strips of foil tape. Cut strips thin and lay in Star of David pattern. To create sharp points, cut ends of the tape at an angle. When the treats are finished, the tape peels off effortlessly.
Candle Centerpiece Idea
Pretty, sparkling candles stand at attention in the center of your Hanukkah table. A bit of food coloring and small glass cups do the legwork. Here's how to make the craft.
Simple White-and-Blue Setting
Lighten up Hanukkah's traditional color scheme by introducing the signature blue in small doses, such as a casual striped cotton tablecloth, a star-embroidered napkin, and everyday china. Scatter the table with clear votive holders filled with candles or white carnations.
Menorah-Inspired Display
For a unique menorah, set glass tea-light holders on silver-and-blue wrapped boxes, securing the candleholders with double-stick tape.
Simple Napkin Grouping
While waiting for hot latkes, guests can play for foil-wrapped chocolate gelt. Display by dressing pewter plates with blue napkins and sprinkling a few chocolates and small silver trinkets on top. In the center of the table, a dramatic silver candleholder flickers to attention.
Fine China Table Setting
Break out the fine china and crystal for an elegant Hanukkah evening celebration. On top of the formal place setting, present each guest with a thoughtful gift wrapped in rich blue and gold.
Ribbon and Fabric Settings
Ribbon is an inexpensive embellishment that adds the perfect touch. Run a scarf of pretty blues down the center of the table, then tie blue-and-white napkins at each place setting with ribbon featuring a decorative edge of beads and coins. Wrap small plastic boxes with pieces of decorative ribbon and fill them with foil-wrapped chocolate coins.
Row of Candles Centerpiece
For a festive centerpiece, use two-sided extra-wide velvet ribbon to create a table runner. Gather the middle in a knot, and line up tall tapers down the center. Push star cutouts (trimmed from cardboard and covered with decorative paper) around the base of each taper candle. Hang beads from the edges.
Star of David Place Mat and Napkin
These elegant holiday table accessories treat your guests to a feast for the eyes. Woven strips of cloth give the place mat a rich texture. The coordinating napkin further sets off each place setting.