Hanukkah Indoor Decorating

Create a welcoming, festive atmosphere for family and friends during the Festival of Lights with these Hanukkah decorating ideas. The table is the natural gathering place for conversation, so make it the center of your decorating efforts. Our Hanukkah centerpieces as well as tabletop ideas include creative napkins, decorative candlesticks, pretty glassware, and place cards to mark each guest's spot. Get more detailed with personalized decorations, such as our etched Hanukkah glasses, a quick craft project that adds flair to your table setting and can be given to guests as a reminder of the holiday. Or look to our Hanukkah napkin rings and place cards (with free patterns) to ensure that your table is holiday-ready. To give the whole house a Hanukkah feel, browse our handmade Hanukkah decorations. We help you create decorative banners, Star-of-David theme projects, candle centerpieces, and mantel displays, as well as Hanukkah decorations made from paper that can be used as party favors or as simple decorative elements that you won't have to store from year to year.