25 Simple DIY Hanukkah Decorations
Modern Menorah from Concrete
Make this faux marble menorah from concrete, a free template mold, and colored dye! You pick what dye to use in your own personalized marbled menorah. Gray and silver would create a faux-marble look for an affordable price, but we went with traditional blue and white.
Paper Dreidel Garland
This lively paper garland makes for a happy Hanukkah celebration. The dreidels are constructed from colorful paper, then decorated with Hebrew letters. Our exclusive pattern makes creating this project quick and simple.
DIY Hanukkah Tablesettings
This dip-dye table runner uses the traditional colors--blue and white--of Hanukkah. Make matching dip-dye napkins to finish your DIY Hanukkah table settings.
Wrapped in Light
Create your own Hanukkah menorah with glass tea-light holders set on wrapped boxes. Secure candleholders with double-sided tape.
DIY Hanukkah Garland
We wrapped a hurricane vase in paper and decorated with aluminum foil tape to add a simple update to the mantle, then hung this easy DIY Hanukkah garland. We made colorful paper cutouts with stamped patterns. Glue a short string to each end of the cutout and connect to form a chain.
Handmade Hanukkah Giftwrap
You have eight nights of gifts to give, and eight nights to try a new homemade Hanukkah gift wrap! We have a free template to make your own paper and stamps, DIY gift bows, and fun Star of David gift tags.
Paper Hanukkah Napkin Rings
These paper napkin rings add a personal touch to your Hanukkah table. You can hand draw the Star of David or use a stamp. We used the free stamp how-to from our Hanukkah giftwrap. To create a 3D design, cut out half the shape then fold along the center line. This easy DIY napkin ring would also go well with our other Hanukkah tablescapes.
Easy Candle Display
This non-traditional take on a candle display is super easy and a great way to bring oil into your Hanukkah tradition. This floating candle display can replace a menorah. All you need are tealights, oil, colored dye and water.
Mantel Scarf
Focus attention on the traditions of Hanukkah with a tabletop or mantel display of six-pointed stars, Hanukkah gelt, and dreidels.
Hanukkah Serving Tray
Upgrade a plain white serving tray or cake pedestal for the holiday with strips of foil tape. Cut thin strips and stick in the shape of a Star of David. To create sharp points, cut ends of the tape at an angle. The tape peels off effortlessly when you're done! Easy!
First-Class Dining
Welcome guests with personalized place settings. Beaded napkin rings and elegant place cards enhance the gelt-sprinkled tablescape.
Gilded Hanukkah Tree
Hang pairs of chocolate gelt and golden dreidels as ornaments from a stick-style tree.
Dreidel Gift Box
Give a gift in style with these small boxes designed to look like a traditional Jewish dreidel. They're simple to make from card stock.
Paper Dreidel
Gather family or friends for a few rounds of the traditional Hanukkah game of dreidel. A pencil gives the card-stock box its spinning ability.
Six-Point Star Hanger
Beads, card stock, and ribbon make up this six-point star that will welcome guests into your home.
Banner Days
Vibrant felt and blue-and-white ribbons attached with glue pair up for a warm welcome at the front door. Fold over the top edge of felt and stitch or glue to create a pocket for a dowel. Use stick-on letters to spell out a message on grosgrain ribbon to drape over the banner.
Blessing and Songbook
Create a songbook for a sing-along that tells the story of Hanukkah. Decorate the book with stars and torn strips of paper.
Greeting with Light
Unfold the joy of the season with this menorah-inspired accordion card for your mantel or tabletop. Decorate blue and navy squares with sliver accents, buttons, and wire.
Coined Inspired Table
Gelt, foil-wrapped chocolate coins, inspired this table for Hanukkah. Wrap napkins with bead-and-coin-festooned ribbon, use a scarf as a table runner, and dress up simple plastic boxes of gelt with ribbon.
Hanukkah Party Favor
Your holiday guests will long remember these little handmade packages. Each bundle includes a dreidel and a personalized bag.
Hanukkah Boxwood and Statice Star Centerpiece
This centerpiece beautifully frames the menorah, a symbol of the Festival of Lights. Boxwood and statice are formed into a Star of David that envelops your menorah, turning it into an inspiring holiday centerpiece.
Organza Bags
These translucent bags add shimmer to your gift exchanges. Fabric-stiffening liquid is the secret ingredient that gives the organza cloth extra body.
Pencil-and-Paper Dreidels
This is an easy way to make the traditional spinning top out of everyday materials. Kids craft the dreidels from paper decorated with four Hebrew letters. Our project instructions even include a traditional game the kids can play.
Gelt Bags
Give the gift of gelt in these attractive silver organza bags. Construction is so simple, a child can help. Fill them with candy gelt, coins, or other small gifts.
Wood Menorah
Light up your holiday celebrations with these colorful painted candleholders. They are created using simple wooden shapes, like spools, wheels, and beads, available at crafts shops.