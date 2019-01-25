Hanukkah Crafts

Find easy ideas and tips for creating handmade Hanukkah crafts and DIY gifts. We’ll show you how to make a personalized menorah and try other Hanukkah crafts for your home.

Most Recent

Top 10 Alternative Gift Ideas

Top 10 Alternative Gift Ideas

When the holidays pressure you to spend excessively, consider starting a new family tradition by giving memorable and meaningful alternative gifts.
Read More
Sparkling Beaded Candleholder

Sparkling Beaded Candleholder

Reflect upon the season and create our colorful beaded candleholder.
Read More
25 Simple DIY Hanukkah Decorations

25 Simple DIY Hanukkah Decorations

Prepare your home for Hanukkah celebrations with these elegant crafts for the season.
Read More
Eight Days, Eight Ways to Wrap Hanukkah Gifts

Eight Days, Eight Ways to Wrap Hanukkah Gifts

Give your holiday gifts a special shine with these easy DIY gift wrap ideas for Hanukkah.
Read More
Free Hanukkah Wine Labels

Free Hanukkah Wine Labels

Celebrate the season with pretty Hanukkah designs to download and wrap around bottles of wine.
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com