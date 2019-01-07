Hanukkah

Recount the story of Hanukkah with time-honored Hanukkah recipes, such as latkes and challah (plus fun Hanukkah cookies featuring the Star of David), and history-inspired crafts. "Hanukkah" means dedication in Hebrew and the holiday pays tribute to the group of Jews who found for their right for freedom. Also known as the Festival of Lights, we help you celebrate the holiday with Hanukkah decorations to brighten your table and door, take you through the history of Hanukkah with our traditional songs and a timeline of the rebellion of the Maccabees, and share party ideas so you can enjoy the holiday with family and friends. If you want to teach your kids more about Hanukkah, let them help you with a Hanukkah craft, such as a Star of David candle or a pretty blue-and-white banner for your door. Want to send a holiday note to someone? Check out our Hannukkah cards, which use traditional colors and symbols of the holiday -- the dreidel, menorah, and more -- to commemorate the holiday.

Most Recent

For This Japanese American Writer, Her Annual Hanukkah Party is All About Light, Love, and Mochi Latkes

For This Japanese American Writer, Her Annual Hanukkah Party is All About Light, Love, and Mochi Latkes

Kristin Eriko Posner embraces her heritage and blended family through her annual Hanukkah gathering.
Read More
13 Hanukkah Side Dishes So Tasty You’ll Want to Make Them the Main Event

13 Hanukkah Side Dishes So Tasty You’ll Want to Make Them the Main Event

A classic Hanukkah dinner menu is within your grasp, even if it's your first time hosting the holiday meal. From latkes and kugel to brisket and challah, these traditional Hanukkah side dish recipes will spark old memories and new traditions (and leave only empty plates behind).
Read More
Make This Easy DIY Hanukkah Candle Display

Make This Easy DIY Hanukkah Candle Display

This nontraditional Hanukkah centerpiece features DIY candles dyed in pretty holiday colors. You won't believe how easy it is to make this Hanukkah decoration!
Read More
Make a Modern Marbled Menorah from Concrete

Make a Modern Marbled Menorah from Concrete

Help this year’s celebration glow a little brighter with a make-your-own menorah from marbled concrete.
Read More
Traditional Hanukkah Dinner

Traditional Hanukkah Dinner

A classic Hanukkah is within your grasp, even if it's your first time hosting the holiday meal. From latkes and kugel to brisket and challah, this traditional Hanukkah dinner menu will spark old memories and new traditions (and leave only empty plates behind).
Read More
8 Amazing Crafts That Will Make Your Hanukkah Unforgettable

8 Amazing Crafts That Will Make Your Hanukkah Unforgettable

These DIY Hanukkah crafts are an easy way to add homemade holiday decorations to your celebration. Choose one of our easy homemade Hanukkah gift wrap designs to wrap and tag your Hanukkah gifts, or pick one of our Hanukkah wine labels for a 10-second special touch.
Read More

More Hanukkah

29 Recipes to Serve During Hanukkah

29 Recipes to Serve During Hanukkah

Pick and choose from our favorite Hanukkah flavors to blend old and new traditions. These classic dishes, including challah, brisket, latkes, and more, feature festive new twists to help bring family together.
Read More
Set the Hanukkah Table

Set the Hanukkah Table

Create a festive holiday table -- complete with pretty Hanukkah centerpieces, napkin ideas, and decor in traditional blue and white -- for your Hanukkah celebration. A little time spent setting the table makes the Hanukkah feast more magical.
Read More
Sparkling Beaded Candleholder

Sparkling Beaded Candleholder

Read More
Menorahs

Menorahs

Read More
Dreidel Gift Box

Dreidel Gift Box

Read More
Dreidel Song

Dreidel Song

Read More

Wooden Spool Menorah

You and your children can make this small menorah from inexpensive components found at crafts and hardware stores. Instead of going for an antiqued look, you can brighten yours by using different colors of embossing powder.

All Hanukkah

25 Simple DIY Hanukkah Decorations

25 Simple DIY Hanukkah Decorations

Read More
Dreidel, Spin, Spin, Spin

Dreidel, Spin, Spin, Spin

Read More
Hanukkah Charm Napkin Rings

Hanukkah Charm Napkin Rings

Read More
Hanukkah Side Dishes

Hanukkah Side Dishes

Read More
Mantel Scarf

Mantel Scarf

Read More
Spinning Treasures

Spinning Treasures

Read More
Handmade Hanukkah Cards and Paper Crafts

Handmade Hanukkah Cards and Paper Crafts

Read More
Try a Mix of New and Traditional Hanukkah Desserts

Try a Mix of New and Traditional Hanukkah Desserts

Read More
Dreidel Cake

Dreidel Cake

Read More
Paper Dreidel Garland Instructions

Paper Dreidel Garland Instructions

Read More
Star of David Candle

Star of David Candle

Read More
Eight Days, Eight Ways to Wrap Hanukkah Gifts

Eight Days, Eight Ways to Wrap Hanukkah Gifts

Read More
Menorah Hanging

Menorah Hanging

Read More
Star of David Pillow

Star of David Pillow

Read More
Dreidel, Dreidel

Dreidel, Dreidel

Read More
Hanukkah Place Mat

Hanukkah Place Mat

Read More
Wood Menorah

Wood Menorah

Read More
Noah's Ark Menorah

Noah's Ark Menorah

Read More
Layered-Star Hanukkah Card

Layered-Star Hanukkah Card

Read More
Free Hanukkah Wine Labels

Free Hanukkah Wine Labels

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com