9 Ways to Celebrate Father’s Day Virtually If You Can’t Be Together in Person

Even if you can’t hand it to him in person, you can still pick the perfect card for dad. If you can’t browse the greeting card aisle at the store, check out these 24 Father’s Day cards you can buy online right now or print one of our free printable Father’s Day cards instead. Then pop it in the mail and wait for dad to find it in his mailbox. Keep in mind that postal deliveries may be slightly delayed because of the pandemic, so get your card in the mail a few days early if you can (we recommend five to seven days in advance).