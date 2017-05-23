Dad does so much for the family, from taking care of the lawn to teaching you how to ride a bike to lightening the mood with all the silly Dad jokes. To show him how much you appreciate every last thing about him, design a Father’s Day menu that features all of his favorite flavors, whether that’s beer bread, buttery biscuits, or a Father’s Day steak. And to guarantee the spread holds him over until lunch, we’ve even included morning-appropriate desserts to round out the meal! Pair the meal with one of these homemade gifts and you’ll leave him speechless (and probably stuffed, too).

The Best Father’s Day Recipes for Before Noon

Choose a couple of recipes, or choose them all. This Father's Day meal plan will win his heart—and his stomach!

Snack: Sweet Potato Toasts

Is Dad on Team Sweet or Team Savory? This Father's Day food idea can be customized to please any preference and diet, whether he has a taste for the tropics (cream cheese + pineapple + coconut) or is aiming to fill up on more fiber (refried beans + pico de gallo). To streamline meal prep, slice and microwave the spuds up to three days ahead, then refrigerate until it’s toasting and topping time.

Snack: Paleo Avocado Deviled Eggs

Yes, he’s been your angel countless times (say, when your tire went flat or you needed financial advice). Still, we’re pretty positive he’ll fall for this Father's Day breakfast in bed option even though it’s a bit devilish! Boil eggs, mash the yolks with mayo, seasonings, and hot sauce, then finish with diced avocado and snipped fresh chives.

Main Dish: Steak, Egg, and Goat Cheese Pizza

Father's Day steak need not be saved for supper. This over-the-top-tasty steak and egg breakfast pizza will act as the ultimate alarm in the morning. Refrigerated pizza dough and deli roast beef make it a breeze to prep, even if you sleep in a bit.

Main Dish: Hearty Breakfast Biscuit Stacks

Little will inspire Dad to jump out of bed quite as quick as the smell of warm, buttery biscuits. Turn the Father’s Day breakfast idea into Southern-style sandwiches with the help of fried chicken, eggs, and addictive sausage gravy. Who needs diners, anyway?

Main Dish: Cottage Cheese Pancakes

Round out his brunch menu with a stack of protein-packed pancakes. Enjoy as-is or stud them with goodies like berries, nuts, bacon, and chocolate. Either way, he’ll never guess these flapjacks are actually healthy!

Main Dish: Egg Baguette Bakes

Don't go bacon Dad's heart. Sizzle up a batch (or crisp it up in an air fryer!), then bake it into this delicious, egg and bacon baguette. Looking for something heartier? Opt for Italian sausage, instead.

Main Dish: Fried Egg and Smoky Pozole Tacos

Kick off the holiday with a flavor fiesta by way of these smoky-spiced egg-stuffed tacos. Top with cool queso fresco and fresh cilantro for an authentic touch. Then, to complete the south-of-the-border Father's Day brunch idea spread, stir up a cerveza-inspired Bloody Mary—AKA a Michelada.

Bread: Cheddar-Mustard Beer Bread

Beer for breakfast? Coming right up! This cheesy slow cooker bread bakes a cold brew right in, and the result is downright delicious. (Use the rest of that six-pack in these beer-infused recipes next.) Slather it with butter or extra ground mustard for what dads everywhere are calling a "two thumbs up!"

Bread: Toast Nine Ways

Let's make a toast to Dad. These fun toppers are simple but scrumptious. Our favorite pairings:

Cream cheese + sliced ham + fruit jam

Tuna + mayo + carrot shreds + red onion

Ricotta + peach slices + almonds + honey

Drink: Vitamin C Berry Shake

Don't be a smoothie criminal. Make a double batch of this easy high-protein breakfast drink to share with Dad. The refreshing Father's Day recipe is made with everything but the kitchen sink: OJ, blackberries, raspberries, Greek yogurt, bee pollen powder, and probiotics powder.

Drink: Smoked Bacon Rye Sour

No brunch is complete without a cocktail. Savory and smoky meat in bacon-infused rye. Shake that brown-liquor-made-better with lemon juice, maple syrup, and ice for a cool and creative brunch drink that will act like a warm hug for his taste buds.

Dessert: Sopapillas with Spiced Honey

Cap off his Father's Day menu with a treat that’s sweet and spicy, just like Dad. Fry up a batch of the Mexican donut recipe, then drizzle with a hot honey that’s aptly named due to a pinch of crushed red pepper. This dessert makes 36 sopapillas, enough for you and Dad (OK, maybe just Dad—they’re that good!) to snack on all day.

Dessert: Frozen Yogurt Bark

Looking for Father's Day breakfast recipes that kids can make? Keep it chill and low-maintenance with frozen yogurt bark, a dessert that requires zero cooking time. Just stir together yogurt, honey, vanilla, and all of Dad's favorite fruits. What a sweet finish to the Father's Day meal!