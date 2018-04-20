17 Easy Father’s Day Dinner Ideas That Will Make Dad's Day
Pressure Cooker Italian Grinder Sandwiches
A hoagie piled this high will surely satisfy! This Father's Day recipe is a sizable one, but it's done in a snap when you prep it in your Instant Pot. While your filling is cooking, spend a little quality time with dad. Join the forces of sausage, ground turkey, and chopped mushrooms to pump up the saucy sandwich stuffing.
Cheesy Beer and Bacon Soup
Cheese, bacon, potatoes...our favorite comfort foods collide in this easy Father's Day appetizer. With two types of cheese, aromatic veggies, and herbs, it tastes like you stirred and stressed about it all day. Only you need to know it took just 45 minutes start to finish. Serve it with soft pretzels for dipping.
Buy It: 6-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven, $64.57, Amazon
Ravioli Lasagna with Baby Kale and Italian Sausage
Pondering what to make for Father's Day when you’re feeding the whole family? Try this serves-eight easy casserole recipe. It’s semi-homemade (we call for store-bought cheese ravioli, chicken sausage, and canned tomatoes) so you have more quality time to spend with Dad.
Whiskey Barrel Burgers
Whiskey and burgers. That sounds like a winning Father's Day menu. So why not combine the two into one handheld package? The whiskey is incorporated in an oozy cheddar burger filling. This grilling idea for Father's Day is sure to be a new summer favorite.
Portobello Pot Roast
Vegetarian Father's Day menu ideas need not be boring. This savory roast is inspired by beef but centered around hearty mushrooms instead. A few cloves of garlic, freshly grated horseradish, and a splash of white wine add layers of complexity to this plant-based dinner.
Stout-Soaked Porterhouse
Is your dad a big brew buff? This Father's Day steak recipe is the dinner for him. It stars beef, soaked in a dark stout, and topped with more beer. Since life is better with balance, let him eat his porterhouse and beer today; he can have a salad tomorrow.
Five-Spice Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are always a fan favorite and the perfect Father's Day appetizer, especially when prepared in the slow cooker like this simple starter. For a unique spin for the holiday, add a flavorful touch with five-spice. The blend is often used in Chinese and Chinese-inspired dishes, so this is a nice way to treat your dad a homemade dinner with a takeout flair!
Spiced-Beef Sloppy Joes
Use your Father's Day menu to give Dad a taste of nostalgia! These saucy sandwiches taste similar to a classic school lunch. We’ve updated and upgraded the comfort food recipe to pack in even more flavor via fresh ginger, garam masala (a warm Indian spice blend), tomatoes, and peas.
Grilled Pork Chops with Bacon and Tomato
Mmm...bacon! Salty bacon, combined with garlic and onions, makes a delicious jam to crown meaty pork chops. Father's Day falls right in the middle of barbecue season, so fire up the grill (here’s how to do so safely!) and show Dad that he's passed on his master skills.
Beer-Braised Chicken Tacos
As Dad knows, there are many ways to enjoy a beer: at a ballgame, on a porch swing, in an armchair...and now, in a taco. The chicken in these tacos is boiled with beer, adding flavor and juiciness. Jalapenos, homemade salsa, and cabbage finish each corn-wrapped bite. Try one of our favorite homemade salsa recipes with this Father's Day recipe!
Buy It: California Home Goods Stainless Steel Taco Holders, $12.49, Walmart
Scandinavian Steak and Potatoes
It’s a holiday, so give your standard meat and potatoes recipe a fancy touch. (Sneak peek: The Scandinavian flavors come from lemon, dill weed, tarragon, and caraway seeds.) This Father’s Day steak recipe makes four servings, so treat the whole family to a classy homemade meal. It's the perfect occasion for Dad to have everyone around one dinner table!
Fish and Chips
Fish and chips is the ultimate pub fare. Use this Father’s Day food idea to create an at-home pub experience for pops. In addition to frying up some beer-battered fish, pour up a pint, and flip the telly to sports. Don't forget the homemade tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
Bacon Cheeseburgers with Kentucky Bourbon Sauce
These burgers feel special enough for a Father's Day menu, but are casual enough that they work for a comfortable and fun day in the sun. Liquid smoke and mesquite chips infuse the beef with that summertime grilled flavor. And since Dad is never one to say no to foods made with whiskey, infuse it into the sauce on his burger.
Classic Nachos
A plate of homemade nachos and a ballgame to watch: Does Dad really want much more than that? Make the base of chips, beef, beans, and salsa, and let Dad choose his own toppings to customize this Father's Day appetizer. (Might we suggest green onion, fresh cilantro, jalapenos, and sour cream?)
Smoky Paprika Garlic Chicken
Host a Father's Day barbecue and grill up a delicious (and healthy!) meal. This easy chicken recipe has a subtle smoky flavor that's not too spicy. The marinade can be made ahead of time, so when guests arrive all that's left to do is throw the chicken on the grill and spend the evening with Dad.
Southwestern Stuffed Roasted Peppers
Take advantage of fresh summer produce for your Father's Day meal. Large peppers and sweet corn are the stars of this Southwestern dish that comes together in under 20 minutes. Place whole peppers directly on the grill rack while preparing a mixture of vegetables, shrimp, and homemade cornbread stuffing. When the peppers are charred, fill them and top with fresh herbs.
Beef and Blue Pizza
Treat Dad to a homemade pizza night that gets the whole family involved. Prepare homemade pizza dough (or purchase a ready-made dough) ahead of time, then set out all of Dad's favorite toppings so you can make the pizza together. This hearty pizza recipe calls for roast beef, vegetables, and crumbled blue cheese.