7 Sentimental Father’s Day Gifts That Will Help You Say ‘I Love You’

While my parents have been sheltering-in-place, my dad’s been digitizing old family photos and videos to share with the family. If you have a lot of family memories hidden away in the basement, use Legacybox to turn them into digital files Dad can put on his tablet or computer to look at whenever he wants. Or, give him a subscription to the service so he can choose what to send in. All you do is box up the original slides, photos, and tapes, and the experts at Legacybox will digitize them for you and mail the originals back.

Buy It: Digitizing Starter Kit, ($50, Legacybox)