21 Homemade Father's Day Gift Ideas Sure to Make Every Dad's Day

Give Dad a personalized set of coasters decorated in a theme he'll love. Purchase blank porcelain coasters and use stickers or cut shapes as stencils. To make the white coasters with colored shapes, start by painting the coasters a solid color; when the paint is dry, add a sticker to the top and paint over the whole coaster with white. When the second coat is dry, remove the sticker to reveal the shape. To make the coasters with white shapes in the center, place a sticker on a plain white coaster. Paint over the top with a solid color and remove the sticker once the coaster is dry.