9 Customizable Father’s Day Gifts to Order Today

There’s nothing I love more than picking out the perfect gift someone and seeing their reaction when they open it. But the holiday I always have the hardest time with is Father’s Day. Sentimental gifts are my go-to for birthdays, Mother’s Day, and Christmas, but they’re not always Dad’s thing. This year, I’ve been looking for gifts that are personal without being too mushy or over-the-top. Luckily, there are dozens of gifts you can customize just for your dad. Opt for a practical gift like an engraved multi-tool, or order something that’ll keep him busy, like a customized puzzle. We have gift ideas for all kinds of dads, so he’s sure to love your gift no matter which of these you choose. And of course, don’t forget to pair his gift with a Father’s Day card you picked out just for him!