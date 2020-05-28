9 Customizable Father’s Day Gifts to Order Today
No generic ties and keychains here!
There’s nothing I love more than picking out the perfect gift someone and seeing their reaction when they open it. But the holiday I always have the hardest time with is Father’s Day. Sentimental gifts are my go-to for birthdays, Mother’s Day, and Christmas, but they’re not always Dad’s thing. This year, I’ve been looking for gifts that are personal without being too mushy or over-the-top. Luckily, there are dozens of gifts you can customize just for your dad. Opt for a practical gift like an engraved multi-tool, or order something that’ll keep him busy, like a customized puzzle. We have gift ideas for all kinds of dads, so he’s sure to love your gift no matter which of these you choose. And of course, don’t forget to pair his gift with a Father’s Day card you picked out just for him!
Hometown Map Puzzle
If dad’s been struggling to find things to do while social distancing, order this hometown map puzzle for his Father’s Day gift. You can get as specific as you like when customizing the map design: Get one of his hometown, or even go so far as to add your street and house number for a totally one-of-a-kind puzzle project.
Buy It: Hometown Map Puzzle, ($40, The Grommet)
Barbecue Tools
In my family, summer evenings are usually spent on the deck while my dad grills burgers (and leaves the flames going for s’mores!). These customizable bamboo spatulas will let dad know how flippin’ great you think he is, and thank him for all the family meals he’s prepared over the years.
Buy It: Bamboo Spatula, ($23, Queen B Home)
Leather Key Ring
This sweet gift is the perfect combination of practical and personal. These custom key rings come in six different leather varieties, and a custom photo is printed directly on the stainless steel insert on the inside of the loop. Plus, choose embossing options on the front from “Dad” to “Daddy” or even “Granddad,” so you can get the perfect gift for all the father figures in your life.
Buy It: Photo Key Ring, ($37, Etsy)
Custom Cribbage Board
If Dad is a cribbage player (or if he’d be up for learning the game), this handmade game board makes a really nice gift. Hand-carved from raw cherry wood, the board measures about 10 x 12 inches and is laser etched with the location of your choosing. There are more than 6,000 lakes and coastal areas to pick from, so you’re sure to find a custom location that’ll mean the most to dad.
Buy It: Custom Made Cribbage Board, ($69, The Grommet)
Easy Photo Gift
Take the annual framed photo up a notch this year with a gift from Shutterfly that couldn’t be easier to customize. Choose three of your favorite family photos, sign with the kids’ names, and add this print to your cart. It comes in three sizes with three different frame options, so you’ll be able to pick one that perfectly matches Dad’s desk or office area.
Buy It: Dad Framed Art Print, ($49, Shutterfly)
Engraved Multi-Tool
Carrying a pocket knife or multi-tool is a must for most of the dads I know, and this personalized option will seriously upgrade dad’s toolbelt. The handle is made from rosewood and holds a hammer, knife, can and bottle opener, hex nut wrench, screwdriver with interchange bit, Phillips drill bit, and a flat head drill bit. Plus, you can mix and match ten different font options to add a sweet message to either side of the tool. In other words, there’s no project he won’t be able to help you with after this Father’s Day!
Buy It: Personalized Hammer Multi Tool, ($24, Etsy)
Custom Cutting Board
If your dad loves to spend time in the kitchen, a personalized cooking tool makes a sweet gift you know he’ll use. This custom maple cutting board can be hand-cut to include Dad’s name, up to 8 characters. You can even organize a virtual cooking date if you can’t spend the day together in person this Father’s Day!
Buy It: Personalized Cutting Board, ($114, The Grommet)
Personal Popcorn Bowl
If movie nights are frequent in your household, surprise Dad with his very own popcorn bowl! This one can be personalized for under $10, and it’s ready to ship in 3-5 business days. This Etsy seller has more than 1,000 five-star reviews, with most of the comments praising the quality of the product. When the bowl arrives, fill it with bags of popcorn and a few movies Dad’s been waiting to watch.
Buy It: Personalized Popcorn Tub, ($10, Etsy)
Leather Money Clip
A personalized wallet is an easy Father’s Day gift, but Dad doesn’t need a new one every year. Instead, get him a leather magnetic money clip that can be personalized with his name, initials, or his favorite quote. Plus, this gift ships free in the U.S. in just 1-2 business days, so it’s a great last-minute Father’s Day option if you’re in a pinch.
Buy It: Magnetic Money Clip, ($33, Etsy)
