15 Affordable Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Any Type of Dad—All Under $25
From books to outdoor cooking essentials, these budget-friendly gifts are all $25 or less. We've got you covered for the dad, grandpa, stepdad, uncle, and father-in-law that seem to already have everything. These are our favorite inexpensive Father's Day gift ideas. If you're not able to see each other this holiday, have one of these thoughtful presents shipped directly to his doorstep.
Show Dad just how much you care with one of these heartfelt Father's Day gift ideas. We combed through hundreds of options and found cheap Father's Day presents that are sure to make him smile.
Self-Care Box
This set will have him caring for himself and the planet with its reusable and 100% recyclable box. Customize the box’s items with essentials like soap, cologne, and beard oil. Choose from seven different scents to fit his self-care and shaving routines to a T.
Buy It: Self-Care Box ($25, Etsy)
Foodie Top 100 Restaurants
Calling all foodies. The 270 pages of this book are filled with reviews and commentary about the best restaurants around the globe. He’ll be inspired to book a trip after seeing the photos of cuisines recommended by food critics from around the world.
Buy It: Foodie Top 100 Restaurants ($20, Walmart)
Urban Map Glass
These etched cocktail glasses include intricate city maps with neighborhood and street names. Choose from 31 U.S. cities across the country. And when they need it, they’re dishwasher safe.
Buy It: Urban Map Glass ($18, Uncommon Goods)
Rarely Seen: Photographs of the Extraordinary Book
If he’s the adventurous type, he’ll love this New York Times bestseller. There are 400 pages filled with photos of natural wonders like a 30,000-year-old cave and 50-ton giant crystals. Plus, it makes a great hardcover book for the coffee table.
Buy It: Rarely Seen: Photographs of the Extraordinary ($19, Shop Disney)
Outdoor Popcorn Popper
Dad can use this handy popcorn popper for his at-home movie nights and weekend camping trips. The metal design can be used over a wood fire, charcoal, or gas grill. It can pop 3 quarts of popcorn in just 4-5 minutes.
Buy It: Outdoor Popcorn Popper ($17, Uncommon Goods)
Pallet Art Custom Wood Photo
For a thoughtful Father's Day gift, have dad’s favorite photo made into a piece of custom wood wall art. Choose from two photo filters and four sizes. The finished pallet art ships for free in the United States.
Buy It: Pallet Art Custom Wood Photo (from $18, Etsy)
Mesh Grill Bags
Grilling just got easier. These 12-inch mesh bags are designed to keep small veggies and delicate ingredients from falling through the grates. Each set of two is reusable and dishwasher safe.
Buy It: Mesh Grill Bags ($22, Uncommon Goods)
Personalized Tape Measure
Remind Dad that nothing measures up to him by adding a personalized essential to his toolbox. The 16-foot tape measure includes a custom engraved message he'll see every time he uses it.
Buy It: Personalized Tape Measure ($18, Etsy)
Monogrammed Mugs
This handcrafted 14-oz. cup adds a personal touch to his mug collection. One 5-star reviewer shares, “Coffee and tea don’t get cold in them quickly.” This inexpensive gift idea is also dishwasher and microwave safe.
Buy It: Monogrammed Mugs ($13, Crate & Barrel)
Moose Munch Popcorn Duo
No need to make him decided between a sweet or salty snack, he can have both. The two gourmet 10-oz. bags include your choice of classic, chocolate, or caramel flavors. This snack will be his go-to for summer road trips.
Buy It: Moose Munch Popcorn Duo ($20, Harry & David)
Personalized Grill Master Apron
Up his grill game with an apron printed with his name on it. Pick between six different apron colors and 13 font colors to fit his style. The apron includes an adjustable neck strap with a buckle and ships free.
Buy It: Personalized Grill Master Apron ($25, Etsy)
Wood Magazine
No matter his skill level, this magazine provides inspiration for any woodworking job. This newsstand package includes a free digital issue while he waits for the first of seven seasonal print issues to arrive.
Buy It: Wood Magazine ($20, Magazines.com)
Tea Sampler
If he’s a tea drinker, give him flavors fit for any occasion. This sampler includes 12 loose leaf teas and infusions of David’s Tea bestsellers. From Cinnamon Rooibos Chai to Just Peachy, there’s sure to be something he loves.
Buy It: Tea Sampler ($25, David's Tea)
Personalized Pot Holders
Bring a personal touch to his cooking essentials. Whether he’s a grandpa of five or a dog dad, there’s a design for anyone you’re celebrating this Father’s Day. Add funny quotes, family photos, and a collection of colors to make him smile every time he’s cooking.
Buy It: Personalized Pot Holders ($13, Shutterfly)
Vegan Truffles
Help cure dad’s sweet tooth. These vegan chocolates are made of 72% dark chocolate and include flavors of raspberry rose, blood orange, and nuts. Your purchase also gives back to Path Forward, a nonprofit organization that helps caregivers restart their careers.
Buy It: Vegan Truffles ($13, Vosges)