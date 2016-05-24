33 Adorable Father's Day Crafts Kids Can Make At Home

Don't know what to do with abstract finger paintings from the little ones? Turn one into silhouette art as a crafty Father's Day gift from the both of you. Take a photo of your child's profile and print out. Trace around the image with a black marker. Set a sheet of paper on top of the photo and trace a clean outline. Place this paper under a sheet of thick white watercolor paper. Hold the papers up to a brightly lit window, and trace the silhouette with a pencil onto the watercolor paper; cut out with a crafts knife. Mount it on top of your child's painting, then frame.