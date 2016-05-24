33 Adorable Father's Day Crafts Kids Can Make At Home
Movie Night in a Jar
This unique Father's Day gift is easy to put together, and it's a great way to plan some fun family time. Find a large jar and let the kids pick what goes into it. A new movie, Dad's favorite candy, and different flavors of popcorn are all great fillers. Add one of our free printable tags, and his gift is ready!
Father's Day Tie Template
This fill-in-the-blank activity sheet is the perfect Father's Day craft for preschoolers. Print and cut out the tie shapes, then let the kids use crayons or colored pencils to write in their answers and sign their name at the bottom. It's an easy gift he'll love, and it doubles as a homemade Father's Day card!
Father's Day Coupon Book
Use our free printables to make your own DIY Father’s Day coupon book especially for dad. Our coupons are good for movie nights, breakfasts in bed, ice cream dates, and free car washes—all things dad will love doing with the little ones! This cheap Father's Day gift is easy to put together. Just print, cut, and hole punch the coupons, then use ribbon or twine to tie them into a booklet.
Father's Day Activity Sheets
Dad will appreciate anything the kids color for him, so our free Father’s Day coloring pages make an extra sweet gift! Print out an activity sheet for each child and have them write why their dad is rad.
Stamped Clay Bowl
Create a simple clay dish to hold Dad's keys, loose change, or other pocket trinkets, then dress it up with a sweet message of love. Form the bowl from air-dry clay, and use small rubber stamps to spell out "Dad." Stamp or draw a small heart to embellish, then seal the whole thing with decoupage.
Coffee-Lovers Gift
For a dad who loves coffee, this java-in-a-jar project is the perfect homemade Father's Day gift! Take the kids on a shopping trip to pick out all things coffee-related, such as instant packets, whole beans, flavored syrup, and small chocolates or snacks. All are perfect for a large jar.
Handprint Keychain
Preserve a moment in time with a keepsake that will go everywhere Dad does. We love handprint crafts for Father's Day because dad can look back on the growth from year to year. Hayley of Grey House Harbor used shrink plastic, a few basic jewelry supplies, and her kids' palm prints to make a Father's Day gift that's sure to be treasured.
Fill-in-the-Blanks Coloring Pages
For kids who love to draw, this is the perfect homemade Father's Day gift. Print our free coloring pages and set the kids loose with crayons or colored pencils. Dad will love seeing how they decorate the pages and answer the questions on the activity sheet.
Concrete Pencil Holder
Make Dad a stylish desk accessory that's as tough as he is. Kids can make these copper and concrete pencil holders, but they'll need help mixing the concrete and prepping the forms.
Father’s Day Gift Tags
Once you have his gift ready, spend a little extra time wrapping it! Our free printable Father's Day tags make it easy to transform a plain wrapped gift into something he can't wait to open. Dad is sure to appreciate the sweet finishing touches.
Colorful Custom Canvas
Let the little ones do what they love most and create a one-of-a-kind work of art that Dad will cherish every day with this easy Father's Day project for kids from Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. Simply use stickers to block off sections of the canvas and let the painting being. Then peel off the stickers to reveal the message.
Easy Bottle-Cap Magnets
Vintage bottle caps (found in antiques and thrift stores) or caps saved from Dad's favorite brews make a fun DIY Father's Day gift when turned into magnets for the fridge. Kids can easily help with the task by picking out the bottle caps and (if they're old enough) helping you hot-glue small magnets onto the backs of the caps.
Cork Coasters
These colorful DIY coasters are so practical for summer. Purchase plain cork coasters (or cut your own squares from a sheet of thin cork) and help the kids decorate them with acrylic paint. Let them create their own geometric designs, or prepare stencils ahead of time for the kids to use.
Punny Coloring Card
You've found the perfect gift, but now you need a card for Dad. He'll love this funny Father's Day card. It's easy, too—just print, color, and fold!
Chocolate Jars
Homemade edible gifts are one of our favorite simple Father’s Day crafts for preschoolers or kindergarteners. Build dad a personalized candy jar with all his favorite things. Help the kids pick out the candies they want to include, then layer the sweets inside a large jar. Add a ribbon and one of our free printable tags and your DIY gift is ready to give—no wrapping required!
Scrappy Self-Portrait
Give Dad an artistic picture this year instead of the expected photo in a frame. Cut leftover paper in colors that match skin tone, hair, and eyes into small pieces. Have your child sketch an outline of himself or herself on heavy paper, then fill in the outline with the paper scraps for a colorful self-portrait mosaic gift.
Kid's Artwork Silhouette Decoration
Don't know what to do with abstract finger paintings from the little ones? Turn one into silhouette art as a crafty Father's Day gift from the both of you. Take a photo of your child's profile and print out. Trace around the image with a black marker. Set a sheet of paper on top of the photo and trace a clean outline. Place this paper under a sheet of thick white watercolor paper. Hold the papers up to a brightly lit window, and trace the silhouette with a pencil onto the watercolor paper; cut out with a crafts knife. Mount it on top of your child's painting, then frame.
Decorated Six-Pack
This personalized Father’s Day gift is so easy for the kids to help with! Set up a craft station and have the kids decorate inexpensive cork coasters with paint or markers, then use the coasters to decorate a six-pack of dad’s favorite beverage.
DIY Flower Pot
Any dad who spends his free time in the garden will appreciate this homemade flower pot. This is one of our favorite Father’s Day crafts for toddlers because they can easily use fingerpaints or stickers to decorate a plain flower pot. If you plan to use the pot outside, spray a clear sealant over the painted design to protect it from the elements.
Father's Day Coloring Pages
Not all children are old enough to fully participate in making Father’s Day crafts, and our coloring pages are the perfect solution. Print and color the "My Dad Is Rad" coloring sheet, or have your little one write or draw out all the reasons they love their dad with our "Why I Love My Dad" activity page.
Fond Memories Frame for Dad
Celebrate a specific memory with this Father's Day idea. Buy an inexpensive picture frame and matching mat from your local crafts store. Let the kids write their favorite things to do with Dad around the edges of the mat, leaving room for a picture. Frame and give to Dad for Father's Day.
String Art for Dad
Pick a short word or monogram and create this decorative string art for Father's Day. Cut letters from a paper in your desired size and place on a piece of painted plywood. Tap nails every 1⁄2 inch around the perimeter of each letter. Remove the paper letters. Using thin string or embroidery floss, tie a triple knot around one nail and begin weaving string diagonally from nail to nail to fill in centers of the letters. Knot at the end when finished.
Shrink Plastic Cuff Links
If you're looking for a gift for a classically dressed dad, try these one-of-a-kind cuff links from the blog Creative Green Living. Let your little Picasso decorate disks of shrink plastic, then pop it in the oven and watch the magic! A few additional supplies found at a crafts store will help you complete the project.
Pizza Night Kit
We love Father's Day gifts that double as quality time spent with the family. An at-home pizza night kit is easy for the kids to put together (they'll need help grocery shopping and chopping vegetables), and Dad can use the gift to spend extra time with the kids as they prepare and eat dinner together.
Drop-and-Go Bowl
Kids and parents alike will have fun making this melted bead project for a Father's Day gift. Spray the inside of an oven-safe bowl with nonstick cooking spray, then line it with one layer of plastic meltable beads (available at crafts stores). Bake the bowl in the oven until the plastic has melted. Once cool, remove the bowl and fill with treasures for dad!
Editor's Note: This decorative bowl is not food-safe.
Dad-Only Sketchbook
Even tech-savvy Dads make lists and keep notes, so give them a personalized Father's Day craft that takes just minutes to create. Purchase pocket-size notebooks and alphabet stamps (available at crafts stores) and use stamps coated in acrylic paint to create a custom message for dad.
Papier-Mache Bowl
Dad's keys just got a new storage spot. Create a handmade bowl by turning over a mixing bowl and covering it with plastic wrap (this will protect the bowl from glue). Make a mixture of equal parts white glue and water, then dip 1-inch-wide strips of paper in the mixture and form the strips around the bowl. Remember to lay strips facedown for the inner bowl, and face up for the outer shell. When you're done, remove the plastic wrap and bowl and let it dry.
Father's Day Paperweight
Help Dad keep his desk tidy with one of these colorful paperweights made from stones and fabric scraps. Gather a few smooth, round stones from the yard, and decoupage fabric scraps onto them; let dry. Embellish with letter stickers for added pizzazz.
Ruler Pencil Cup
If Dad happens to be a teacher—or simply likes to measure things—make him this school-inspired pencil cup. You can repurpose old rulers for a vintage vibe or replicate with new, colorful versions for an update on this classic look.
"I Love Daddy" Photo Cube
For a cute and crafty Father's Day gift idea, show off the kids with a photo-packed cube collage. Choose photographs of your favorite memories, cards written by the kids, or images of Dad's favorite activities to decorate the display.
DIY Travel Kit
Turn Dad's go-to travel kit into a just-for-him Father's Day gift bag emblazoned with a personal message and new supplies. Squeeze a line of fabric block printing ink or paint onto a paint palette or a piece of waxed paper taped to an even surface. Use a hard rubber brayer or paintbrush to spread the ink and create a thin, uniform layer. Select the letters you'll need, then apply color to each one individually by pressing it into the ink or paint, then onto the bag, spacing the letters as desired.