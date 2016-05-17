20 Perfect Father's Day Quotes to Write in Dad's Card

To let Dad know just how much you appreciate him, a homemade Father's Day card with a sweet saying is the way to go. If coming up with just the right words isn't your strong suit, borrow one of these inspirational Father's Day quotes and sayings. We've rounded up the best quotes for all kinds of dads that will make the perfect addition to your card. We have thoughtful Father's Day quotes from daughters and sons, plus some funny Father's Day quotes that will be sure to get him to laugh. Choose from our favorite quotes and sayings for Father's Day.

Image zoom

Inspirational Father's Day Quotes

"He didn't tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it." — Clarence Budington Kelland

"Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad." — Anne Geddes

"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person. He believed in me." — Jim Valvano

"It's only when you grow up, and step back from him, or leave him for your own career and your own home—it's only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it." — Margaret Truman

Related: 25 DIY Father's Day Gift Ideas

Image zoom

Thoughtful Father's Day Wishes

"Dad, you're someone to look up to no matter how tall I've grown." — Author Unknown

"I decided in my life that I would do nothing that did not reflect positively on my father's life." — Sidney Poitier

"To her the name of "father" was another name for 'love.'" — Fanny Fern

"If at first you don't succeed, call dad." — Author Unknown

"I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom." — Umberto Eco

"A father's smile has been known to light up a child's entire day." — Susan Gale

Related: 40 Father's Day Crafts Kids Can Make

Image zoom

Funny Father's Day Quotes

"The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get." — Tim Russert

"By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he's wrong." — Charles Wadsworth

"A father carries pictures where his money used to be." — Author Unknown

"You can tell what was the best year of your father's life, because they seem to freeze that clothing style and ride it out." — Jerry Seinfeld

"My father used to play with my brother and me in the yard. Mother would come out and say, 'You're tearing up the grass.' 'We're not raising grass,' Dad would reply. 'We're raising boys.'" — Harmon Killebrew

"Dad taught me everything I know. Unfortunately, he didn't teach me everything he knows." — Al Unser

Related: 9 Father's Day Activities That Are Completely Free

Image zoom

Father's Day Quotes from Daughters

"It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping." — John Sinor

"My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future." — Liza Minnelli

"I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father's equal, and I never loved any other man as much." — Hedy Lamarr

"Without my dad, I wouldn't be here." — Maria Sharapova