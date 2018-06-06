These DIY Unicorn Easter Eggs Are So Easy, It's Magic

Turn a set of plain ceramic eggs into a collection of gorgeous unicorns. An air-dry clay horn and a few felt flowers will make these unicorn Easter eggs truly magical. We used ceramic eggs for this project so the eggs can be displayed as long as you like; since these are no-dye Easter eggs, there's no need to use real eggs. Use your finished unicorn eggs as part of a festive Easter centerpiece or hide them for a truly magical egg hunt.