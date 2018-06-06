These DIY Unicorn Easter Eggs Are So Easy, It's Magic

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated February 20, 2020
Turn a set of plain ceramic eggs into a collection of gorgeous unicorns. An air-dry clay horn and a few felt flowers will make these unicorn Easter eggs truly magical. We used ceramic eggs for this project so the eggs can be displayed as long as you like; since these are no-dye Easter eggs, there's no need to use real eggs. Use your finished unicorn eggs as part of a festive Easter centerpiece or hide them for a truly magical egg hunt.

  • Working time 20 mins
  • Start to finish 1 hr
  • Difficulty Kind of easy
What you need

Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Make felt flowers

Give your Easter egg unicorns a gorgeous flower crown by crafting your own felt flowers. To make a flower, cut a quarter-size circle out of felt, then cut the circle into a spiral. Starting in the middle of the spiral circle, gather the felt and begin rolling the spiral into a flower. Secure the rolled felt with hot glue as you go; we found that using a glue gun with a smaller tip works best, but any hot-glue gun will work. We cut three small flowers and two small felt leaves for each unicorn egg.

Step 2

Make clay horn

Use a small amount of air-dry clay to create a spiraled horn shape for each unicorn egg. Start with a tapered roll of clay about three inches long, and spiral it upward to create a horn shape. Let the clay dry, then add a light coat of gold spray paint; spray one side, let it dry, then flip the horn over and spray the other side. Let the paint dry completely before attaching the horn to the top of the unicorn decorated egg. 

Step 3

Assemble unicorn eggs

Use hot-glue to attach a gold horn to the top of each egg, then glue the felt flowers and leaves around the base of the horn, alternating colors for each unicorn—remember, no two unicorns are exactly alike! Once you've attached everything and the glue is dry on the egg with unicorn horn, use a black marker to add eyes to the front of each unicorn. Add these adorable eggs to a fun Easter display or use them to fill your child's Easter basket.  

