How to Throw the Ultimate Easter Brunch

Easter is the perfect time for brunch! Hosting breakfast for a crowd doesn't have to be stressful or expensive. We're sharing our favorite Easter brunch ideas including delicious recipes, easy craft projects, and decor ideas. Dress up your Easter brunch buffet with a few unique DIY touches like a stunning floral washi tape wall, homemade vases, and simple glittered Easter eggs—all three can be made for under $15. Round out your Easter brunch menu with classic brunch dishes everyone will love like homemade donuts, fresh fruit salad, and flavorful avocado toast. And don't forget to save room for pie!

Easy Easter Brunch Recipes

Choose easy-to-assemble Easter brunch recipes or foods like purchased donut holes, fresh fruit, and avocado toast topped with soft-boiled eggs. Finish on a sweet note with a delicious Easter dessert! Give your guests homemade flair with a fresh sprinkle of chopped nuts, toasted coconut, or even Easter candies. Deck out the table with metallic touches like copper-painted eggs, metallic vases (made from recycled tin cans!), and pretty paper egg cups.

Pretty Pie

A pretty paper banner is the perfect pie topper for Easter Sunday brunch. Patterned straws, gold thread, and pastel paper are all you need to create this party-ready accent. A bowlful of juicy fresh fruit and eggs decorated with washi tape finish the sweet side of the table.

How to Make It: Cut small scallop shapes out of pastel cardstock and washi tape from the downloadable pattern. With a needle and two strands of metallic embroidery thread, poke the needle through the top right side and back up through the top left side. Repeat with alternating colors and tape. Cut two slits in the top center of paper straws and insert the thread through them.

Gorgeous Easter Eggs

Dyeing Easter eggs is the classic technique, but these decorated eggs pop with glitter and washi tape. And they're as easy as can be! Get the look by mixing glittery metallic eggs with petite floral patterns and then display in egg cups.

How to Make Taped Eggs: Cut thin strips of washi tape and place vertically around a blown-out egg or craft egg. Cut a circle out of washi tape for the top and bottom. For an allover pattern, use floral washi tape and cut out 3- to 4-inch stripes and place on wax paper. Trim the ends into long triangle shapes and fringe both sides before placing vertically around the egg.

How to Make Glitter Eggs: Paint Mod Podge over half of a blown-out egg. Sprinkle fine glitter over the top, letting the excess fall into a bowl. Use a spoon to sprinkle the excess glitter over the top. Place the egg in an empty egg carton to dry. Repeat on the bottom half until desired coverage is achieved. Insert a bamboo skewer into the egg hole on the bottom and spray with a clear coat to protect it. Set aside in a tall jar and let dry. For a half-glittered egg, tape off half with washi or painters tape.

Washi Tape Wall

Make a white wall pop with washi tape and fresh flowers. To create the wall, simply scatter pieces of washi tape in a confetti pattern. Add a cut flower to some sections. We used a mix of our favorite spring flowers like tulips, roses, and carnations. For the best results, ensure there's at least an inch of washi tape on each side of the flower stem.

Set the Table

Pull the party together with a coordinating tabletop. Get the look by mixing pastel pink plates with pops of metallic and white. Display decorated eggs on a tray, or pile them into a ceramic berry basket filled with gold tinsel "grass." A DIY table runner pulls the look together—and keeps your Easter table decor budget-friendly. We love the look of linen against the crisp white tablecloth.

How to Make a Burlap Table Runner: With a handmade or store-bought table runner, add painted confetti dots with crafts tape, fabric medium, and a pencil eraser. Place the runner flat on a piece of cardboard or kraft paper. Mix 2:1 paint to fabric medium in a small jar or bowl. Dip the eraser end of a pencil into the paint and dab it on a newspaper or plate before stamping the runner. Repeat with 3-4 different colors of paint and allow to dry.

How to Make Painted Metal Vases: Wash metal tins in various sizes and let dry. Spray with a white primer and allow to dry. Spray with copper and/or gold spray paint and allow to dry. To create a border, place washi tape on a piece of paper and trim the paper the width of the tape. Use double-stick tape around the brim of the can, and place the washi-taped paper over the tape. Trim excess. To support flowers in a wide can and help with the arrangement, create a grid on top with clear tape.

Perfect Place Setting

You won't want to leave this table! Wrap up white napkins and top with a DIY washi tape napkin ring. Finish the look with a handmade place card and gold flatware. Can't find pink plates? Try painting thrifted white plates with food-safe paint or make pretty fabric-covered plates.

How to Make the Napkin Rings: Cut down the middle of a toilet paper cardboard tube with a scissors. Place washi tape around the tube with an overhang of 1/2 inch. Trim the tube to the width of the tape and secure the overhang. Repeat with other tape colors and widths. If washi tape is too transparent, tape it on paper first, then use double-stick tape or Mod Podge to adhere to the cardboard tube. These can be used as napkin and egg holders. Add a square of glitter washi tape over the seam for added sparkle.

How to Make the Place Cards: Cut a 3-1/2 by 4-inch rectangle out of cardstock. Score the center with a bone folder. Place metallic washi tape on the bottom or sides and trim the excess tape. For metallic corners, use gold metallic wall decals and trim the excess with scissors.