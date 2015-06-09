34 Delicious Easter Dinner Menus Ideas That Serve a Crowd
Garlic- and Pineapple-Glazed Ham
Hawaiian pizza lovers will be all over this new take on Easter ham. Top it with pineapple, honey, and garlic for the best ham your Easter buffet menu has ever seen.
Panko-Crusted Beef Roast with Hasselback Zucchini
Tangy homemade mustard makes all the difference in this fennel- and panko-crusted roast. Bonus: If you dig hasselback potatoes, you’ll love this fun take made with in-season zucchini.
Orange-Roasted Chicken
Dress your usual Easter chicken recipe in its new Sunday best: bacon! Our secret vinaigrette gives it a sweet-and-savory finish while orange slices and sage leaves make it extra photo-worthy.
Steamed Crab Legs
What’s better than fresh crab legs dunked in butter? This recipe feels fancy but comes without the typical holiday hassle. All you need is just four ingredients and 15 minutes, and dinner is served!
Sunday Brisket and Potatoes
Easter slow cooker recipes make prep a breeze! Get this timeless brisket going with the help of Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and vinegar. Even better, you can toss your root veggies directly in the slow cooker, too!
Pan-Roasted Pork Chops with Lemon-Caper Sauce
The buttery lemon-caper sauce is everything when it comes to perfecting these pan-roasted Easter chops. A little bit of brown sugar gives them an unexpected sweetness. One of our tastiest Easter recipe ideas yet!
Lemon-Roasted Tuna and Asparagus
Looking for healthy Easter recipes? Drizzle tuna steaks in olive oil and a squeeze of lemon then pop in the oven alongside asparagus for two delicious Easter menu ideas in one.
Pan-Seared Five-Spice Scallops
Seafood lovers joining the table? Surprise them with fresh scallops! These ones come in hot thanks to a plethora of spices and a shaking of cayenne pepper.
Berry Crisp Spiral Ham
Our stunning Easter ham recipe is not only scrumptious but also surprisingly easy. The sweet yet spicy honey-glazed ham has just five ingredients and features the tantalizing mix of jalapeno and raspberries.
Roast Duck with Blackberry-Orange Sauce
Rich and tender roast duck makes the perfect choice for this year’s traditional Easter dinner menu, especially when prepared with our mouthwatering blackberry-citrus sauce. Bonus: The leftover duck fat makes the roasted veggie side dish taste great.
Artichoke Flatbread
Vegetarians will love our Easter flatbread that takes advantage of in-season artichokes and bright veggies. Top it off with a sprinkling of garlic-herb goat cheese for an unexpectedly bold flavor.
Cherry-Stuffed Ham
Tart cherries and peach preserves combine to make a sweet and fruity filling for our stuffed Easter ham. Best of all, the Easter menu recipe requires just five ingredients!
Lamb Chops with Blackberry Chutney
Fresh pears and blackberries take on an incredible layer of depth when flavored with green onions and cloves in the chutney for this Easter lamb recipe. And with a topping this delicious, you won't need to worry about loads of seasoning on the chops themselves.
Stuffed Spiral Ham
It may look over-the-top elegant, but a baked spiral ham is a snap to prepare. Layers of sliced citrus, garlic, and fresh herbs make this a showstopping Easter ham your entire family will love.
Brisket with Ginger, Orange Peel, and Tomato
Set your Easter dinner table with a ginger-and-citrus beef brisket. Oranges and lemons add major brightness to the rich holiday dish.
Lemon-Thyme Split-Roasted Turkey
A classic flavor pairing, such as lemon and thyme, makes roast turkey taste extra holiday-worthy. And by split-roasting the Easter dinner recipe, you're saving time over other methods for cooking turkey.
Garlicky Roasted Lamb with Potatoes
Our French-inspired roasted lamb is perfect for this year's Easter dinner. Not only is it juicy and tender on the inside, but a mix of garlic and herbs adds bold flavor to every bite. Pair it with potatoes for one of our favorite Easter potato recipes.
Ham with Five-Spice Cherry Sauce
Top off your Easter ham with a cherry glaze for a fruity twist on classic Easter dinner. All you need is tart cherries, pineapple juice, dry mustard, and five-spice powder. What to serve with ham? Try our rosemary potatoes and marbled Easter egg truffles.
Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin
We can't get enough of the java-inspired rub on this mouthwatering beef tenderloin. Ground coffee, brown sugar, and garlic powder turn it into one of our favorite Easter dinner ideas.
Farro, Cherry Tomato, and Asparagus Casserole
This beautiful casserole is one of our favorite vegetarian Easter recipes, boasting seasonal asparagus, nutrient-rich farro, and bold Asiago cheese. Prepare with vegetable broth in place of chicken broth to make it meat-free.
Peppercorn-Crusted Ham
Our peppercorn-crusted Easter ham is extra flavorful thanks to our apricot-mustard glaze. Even better, each serving of the tender, juicy meat rings in at under 300 calories.
Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb with Roasted Radishes and Orange Vinaigrette
A splash of orange juice, a drizzle of honey, and a few scoops of tangy Dijon-style mustard create a surprisingly sweet sauce for this rich rack of lamb.
Short Ribs with Black Barley and Mushrooms
When cooked slowly with velvety short ribs and mushrooms, chewy black barley turns into a delicious risotto-like addition to your meal. It's worth the wait!
Spice-Rubbed Ham with Apple-Maple Sauce
Easter ham doesn't get much sweeter than this, thanks to our addicting blend of apple cider and pure maple syrup. A savory spice rub balances the flavors.
Honey Roast Chicken with Spring Peas and Shallots
A light champagne-and-honey sauce gives this impressive Easter chicken recipe a gorgeous bronze glaze. Balance the sweetness of the honey with a few lemon slices added during the last few minutes of roasting.
Beef Tenderloin with Parmesan-Herb Stuffing
Sink your teeth into a juicy forkful of shallot-stuffed steak this Easter Sunday. We use a plethora of savory seasonings, such as rosemary, thyme, and garlic, to make this Easter dinner.
Warm Salad with Lamb Chops and Mediterranean Dressing
Juicy red and yellow cherry and grape tomatoes give this Easter salad recipe a burst of freshness. Toss everything together in our savory Mediterranean dressing for a zippy finish.
Pineapple-Glazed Ham
Make an easy Easter dinner that's both delicious and simple. Just follow our three-step process, and you'll have a pretty pineapple ham in no time.
Holiday Rib Roast with Grain Mustard Sauce
You're looking at one of our favorite Easter dinner ideas. When it comes to a rich roast, it's all about the au jus. Adding a splash or two of white wine during cooking will help soak up each and every savory flavor featured in our garlic-infused herb sauce.
Pork Loin with Parsnips and Pears
A splash of Worcestershire sauce and a bit of pear nectar create a sweet-and-savory glaze for this fruit- and veggie-filled pork dinner. A few simple sides complete this Easter dinner idea.
Brown Sugar- and Whiskey- Glazed Ham
This brown sugar ham is packed with flavor thanks to a sweet cola and whiskey glaze. Serve alongside classic cheesy scalloped potatoes and glazed carrots.
Lamb Shanks with Barley
These braised lamb shanks are the perfect Easter dinner menu idea. Plus they’re made in the slow cooker and help make dinner prep all the more easy!
Herb-Roasted Chicken
The whole family will love this herb-roasted chicken. Serve it up with a quick Italian Easter bread recipe and green bean casserole for an easy Easter dinner menu.
