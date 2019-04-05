Forget jellybeans and chocolate bunnies—this adorable Easter egg fruit pizza is the only sweet treat we need this season. Inspired by classic dyed Easter eggs, we'll show you how to decorate a sugar cookie base with creamy vanilla frosting and cut fresh fruit. We finished our Easter egg-shaped fruit pizza with a drizzle of honey and candy sprinkles. Try making this easy sweet for your annual Easter brunch or dinner. Customize the recipe with your favorite fruits and toppings. Recruit your little bunnies to help decorate this colorful Easter dessert; making it is almost as fun as eating it!

How to Make an Easter Egg Fruit Pizza

Ingredients Needed

2 16-ounce packages sugar cookie dough

1 16-ounce container frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

Assorted fruit such as berries, pineapple, oranges, kiwi, and/or bananas

Honey (optional)

Pastel sprinkles (optional)

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy instructions to make your own Easter egg fruit pizza. This easy dessert is sure to be a hit at your Easter brunch.

Step 1: Shape Dough

Preheat oven to 350°F. On a large sheet of parchment, gently press cookie dough into a 14x10-inch egg-shape. Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until brown around the edges. Cool the Easter fruit pizza base completely.

Step 2: Prepare Cream Topping

In a medium bowl combine whipped topping and cream cheese. Beat until well mixed. Spread topping mixture over cooled cookie. Carefully draw the egg pattern outline in the topping mixture with a skewer or toothpick; we used a mix of wavy and straight lines. Try varying the thickness of each section or creating geometric designs.

Step 3: Decorate Cookie

Decorate the frosted egg cookie with desired fruit; we used a mix of fresh and canned fruit. Cut your fruit into different shapes with small cookie cutters for a more festive look. We cut small kiwi flowers, strawberry hearts, and banana stars for our fruit pizza. Play around with colors, shapes, and patterns to create a fun Easter egg design! Drizzle with honey just before serving and top with sprinkles, if desired. We used festive Easter sprinkles—but try colorful rainbow sprinkles or colored sanding sugar. This fruit pizza for Easter serves 12 to 16.