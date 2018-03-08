Host the Cutest Kid-Friendly Easter Brunch
Hop to Hosting
Celebrate spring with a fun Easter party that's filled with kid-friendly recipes and activities. We're sharing easy ideas for a help-yourself Easter brunch that's easy, colorful, and so fun!
DIY Bunny Masks
Once the egg hunt is over, bring the party inside! Set up an easy Easter activity—a make-your-own mask station. All you need is common crafts supplies like paper, pipe cleaners, and small wooden dowels.
Carrot Party Favor Cups
These adorable party favor cups are one of our favorite Easter craft ideas. Fill the finished baskets with Easter candy and top them with green tissue paper greenery.
Hidden Egg Napkin Rings
No need to hunt for a cute Easter table idea! Create colorful paper eggs using cut-potato stamps. Tuck the finished eggs into "grass" napkin rings made from decorative strips of fringed paper.
Fun Easter Bunny Cups
Transform plain paper cups into fun Easter decorations. Our free printable template makes it easy, and the kiddos will love having their own adorable bunny cup.
Bunny Banners
The season's dynamic duo—bunnies and carrots—come together to create these cheery banners with just a few common crafts supplies.
Almond Cookie Carrots
Swirls of orange-color almond frosting and almond slice "carrot tops" are the finishing touch on these bunny-approved Easter cookies. To get the shape, simply cut our soft sugar cookie dough into long triangles—no cookie-cutter needed!
Easter Rainbow Salad
As pretty as an Easter egg but with way more flavor! To get the look, top fresh lettuce with rows of sweet strawberries, beets, radishes, and cheese. Finish the spring salad with a sprinkle of salty chopped pistachios.
Polka-Dot Egg Bakes
This easy Easter recipe is baked in a muffin tin for effortless single servings. Kids will love having their own mini breakfast casseroles and adults will love the airy souffle-like texture.
Veggie and Dip Cups
Pick the most delicious veggies in the patch! Blanching the spring vegetables first ensures they keep their color and freshness. It's a must-try trick for keeping them fresh while they sit out on your Easter brunch buffet.
Ham-and-Cheese Slab Pie
Perfect for an Easter brunch buffet, these handheld pies can be served warm or at room temperature. Familiar flavors like ham, red peppers, and cheese get dressed up for an Easter brunch recipe for kids.
Super-Juice Spritzer
No Easter brunch menu would be complete without a fun spring mocktail. Each sweet sip is filled with in-season flavors like carrot, passion fruit, and pineapple. Just before serving, stir in sparkling water.