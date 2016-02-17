46 Delicious Easter Dessert Ideas to Try This Spring
Lemon-Lavender Poppy Seed Cake
You don't have to look too far for Easter cake recipe inspiration. Just take a peek into your garden! A touch of lavender in this batter adds an extra layer of flavor to the classic pairing of lemon and poppy seed.
Easter Dirt Cake
Gardeners must try this Easter cake recipe! Chocolate cookie “dirt” and candy-dipped strawberry “carrots” make up this faux farm. Assemble these components atop a chocolate cake base for accurately-hued ground work.
Neapolitan Marshmallow Treats
Classic crispy cereal treats, now strata-style! Strawberry jelly provides the pink layer, semisweet chocolate pieces melt down for the brown layer, and the top layer of classic vanilla is simply vanilla flavoring. Voila! An ice cream favorite, made into marshmallow Easter treats recipe form.
Malted Vanilla Cake
Classic vanilla cake gets a holiday-worthy update when layered with buttercream frosting and topped with cotton candy and malted milk Easter eggs. Choose candy in pastel colors for a picture-perfect display.
Test Kitchen Tip: Can’t find—or not a fan of—malted milk eggs? Try peanut butter Easter eggs instead.
Burrowing Bunnies
Everyone will giggle—then dig in—to help decorate these cute easter desserts! The bunny bums are made from coconut-coated jumbo marshmallows, while the itty-bitty feet are constructed with small marshmallows. Pipe pink icing foot pads on each to make them look just like little hoppers.
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
Hummingbird cake is a Southern favorite, and cream cheese frosting is the perfect complement to the classic spice cake flavors. While there are countless ways to have fun with frosting, we’re fond of these Easter cupcakes. How cute are those sprinkle bunny “whiskers”?!
Marshmallow Easter Fluff
Take a break from more-common Easter Jell-O recipes and try a creamy pudding this year. The fruit-studded fluff makes a sweet foundation for the rabbit-shaped marshmallows. Stuff both inside a which chocolate egg “shell” and watch them quickly fly off the table.
Fun Flower Cupcakes
Celebrate spring’s arrival with a couple of dozen edible blooms. This easy Easter dessert recipe starts with boxed cake mix and store-bought frosting. That way, you can focus on dolling them up (then enjoying them).
Test Kitchen Tip: If you can’t find decorative cupcake liners like these, pastel Necco wafers pressed into the equator of the cupcake as “petals” would have a similar effect.
Spring Flower Cake Pops
Customize this fun dessert recipe with your preferred cake flavor and favorite colors. Hey, you don’t even need to bake said cake. Snag a prepared one from the bakery to crumble up and craft into darling little daisies.
Speckled Egg Sugar Cookies
Decorate this delicious sugar cookie recipe into brightly colored Easter eggs, speckled with brown sugar and vanilla to look like real eggs. Display these edible Easter eggs in a woven basket made from icing.
Chick Cupcakes
You might be able to guess that chocolate frosting branches build the cute Easter dessert “nest.” But can you tell how the bird comes to life? We can’t stop chirping about it: The body is built on a halved cream-filled oblong sponge cake!
Yummy Bunny Cookie
Easter cookie recipes don’t come much simpler than this! Bake a batch of refrigerated sugar cookie dough in one large oval, then trim a bunny-shaped head. Frosting, coconut flakes, and candies cutely (and craveably) finish this easy Easter dessert idea.
Marbled Easter Egg Truffles
This year, let the Easter Bunny bring a basket full of adorable Easter egg truffles instead of store-bought candy. The marbled candies are made from rich, smooth white chocolate. Slip on your creative cap and customize these cute Easter desserts’ design (we love the marbled look!) and flavor (using lemon, mint, almond, or vanilla extract).
Dressed-Up Marshmallow Bunnies
Are you someone who thinks the best Easter dessert recipe must include marshmallow bunnies? Then take your favorite Easter treat to the next level by coating it in chocolate and adding pizzazz with sprinkles, coconut, and mini marshmallows. These bite-size Easter desserts will be a must-have for kids.
Zucchini-Carrot Cake
Vegetables and cake shouldn't work together...but they do in this recipe. And we're not just talking about the marzipan vegetable patch. Double up on the veggies in this Easter cake recipe with a tasty combination of zucchini bread and carrot cake.
Pink Lemonade Cake
Add some pucker to the party! Citrus fans will clamor for another slice of this lemonade-flavor Easter cake recipe. With lemonade buttercream frosting and pretty pink lemonade layers, this gorgeous cake is sure to impress everyone at Easter.
Sugar Cookie Cutouts
Lambs, rabbits, and chicks—oh, my! Roll out the dough and hand out the cookie cutters: This decorated Easter cookie recipe is perfect for the kids. Cutting out the cookies isn't the only fun—there's also the decorating and the eating, which is an all-ages activity.
Adorable Lamb Cake
A charming lamb cake is never a baaah-d addition to the spring dessert spread. This creative Easter cake recipe gets a fur-like look from the simple lacy frosting pattern. Easy fondant shapes give the face personality.
Almond Cookie Carrots
These cookies might look like carrots, but their crunch definitely comes from almonds. Ask your little bunnies to help pipe on the almond-flavored frosting squiggles. Or if they aren't quite ready to handle the piping bag, put them in charge of adding almond slivers for the carrot tops.
Best-Loved Carrot Cake
This Easter cake recipe is a certified classic, inspired by the Easter bunny's favorite veggie. You'll need 3 cups of shredded carrots for this lush layered cake. Don’t skimp on the final flourishes: cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans.
Easy Easter Bunny Bites
Here’s an Easter cupcake recipe that’s precious, pretty, and perfect for the coconut-averse. (The fuzzy bunny texture is created by piped icing!) The flavor for these bunny cupcakes is up to you, so pick your favorite to act as the base.
Sweet and Salty Chocolate Flowers
These poppable treats might just top the cute Easter dessert list! They're the perfect light dessert after Easter dinner—or for sneaking a quick snack before the meal. You can also keep them on the menu all spring long to put extra Easter candy to good use.
Layered Sherbet Cake
Our Easter take on ice cream cake will give your holiday table a touch of pretty pastels. After carefully layering sherbet flavors, be sure to top your confection with coordinating sprinkles.
Rhubarb Chess Pie
An amazing Easter dessert doesn't have to be aggressively sweet. A delicious buttery filling provides a smooth base for tart rhubarb to shine. Just don’t be sure to crown each slice with a “bunny tail” of whipped cream or ice cream!
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Mascarpone Frosting
Give one of our favorite Easter cake recipes—carrot—a delicious update with subtle flavor upgrades like mascarpone in the frosting and cardamom in the cake. And the thatched pattern is actually a cinch. Frost as usual, then use an angled spatula to press and pull out individual shingle-like pieces.
Berry Trifle
Here's an easy Easter dessert idea that can be made up to 24 hours in advance! This Berry Trifle is stacked high with vanilla pudding, pound cake, and juicy strawberries and blueberries. The semi-homemade dessert is pretty, portable, and takes less than 25 minutes of prep time.
Garden-Theme Cupcakes
Welcome spring with rich and chocolaty garden-inspired cupcakes. The fondant carrots, radishes, and lettuces are pulled together in a few simple steps. Then plant them into the crumb-coated cupcakes to finish the cute Easter dessert display.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Bars
Strawberry and rhubarb are a match made in spring flavor heaven. Combine this dream team to make these springtime bars. Don’t fear the tang of the rhubarb: a sweet ginger glaze tames any lingering tartness.
Coconut Layer Cake
A delicate toasted coconut chip crown elevates this creation over the Easter cake recipe competition. For even more nutty goodness, the layers are sandwiched with a luscious and creamy coconut filling. Ice with creme fraiche frosting—or your favorite snow-colored flavor.
Hyacinth Flower Cake Pops
Floral cake pops are a cute Easter dessert trend that’s really growing on us! These bright and festive cake pops are made to resemble a spring bloom: hyacinths. Try it as a springy centerpiece at any Easter brunch or dinner.
Deluxe Lemon Bars
Get ready—these classic lemon bars will disappear from your dessert table in a hurry! Made with lemon juice and lemon peel, they're full of citrus flavor. Bake them up the night before Easter brunch, then cover and chill until it’s time to serve the easy Easter dessert recipe.
Mother Hen and Chicks Dessert
Get into the spirit of spring with a mother hen cake and her lovable cupcake chicks. Make one layer cake for the hen, then make cupcakes for her head and tail. Decorate with homemade vanilla frosting, toasted coconut flakes, and candy pieces for a truly delightful Easter cake recipe.