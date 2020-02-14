13 Easter Ham Recipes to Make for Your Holiday Feast

Berry Crisp Spiral Ham
Put a new twist on your ham recipe for Easter with fresh raspberries and sliced jalapenos. As one reviewer raves, "I've been making this ham for several years during Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas and it never disappoints."
Stuffed Spiral Ham
Rows of sliced oranges, garlic, and fresh rosemary infuse this Easter ham recipe with flavor as it bakes. When serving, our Test Kitchen found it was easiest to use two large, wide spatulas to transfer the finished holiday ham to a platter.
Autumn Stuffed Spiral Ham
Spiral ham is a classic choice for your Easter dinner menu. Layers of sliced apple, pear, and fresh herbs are sure to wow your holiday crowd. Finish the dish with a homemade honey-mustard glaze.
Garlic- and Pineapple-Glazed Ham
This Easter ham recipe takes a walk on the tropical side. The sweet pineapple-honey glaze gets plenty of spice from crushed red pepper and chopped garlic.
Test Kitchen Tip: Not a fan of pineapple? Prepare the recipe with canned peaches or apricots instead.
Cajun-Spiced Ham
A rubbed Cajun ham is a spicy swap for more traditional glazed Easter ham recipes. Serve the finished dish with grilled orange halves and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Mustard-Rosemary Ham
A trio of chopped herbs add big flavor to this glazed ham. Stir parsley, chives, and rosemary into the sauce mixture and serve the finished dish with additional fresh herbs.
Test Kitchen Tip: Want to spice up your Easter ham recipe? Try adding 1 to 2 tablespoons of prepared horseradish to the glaze.
Holiday Ham
Customize this Easter bone-in ham recipe with one of our three homemade glazes. Choose from apricot-mustard, cranberry-orange, or pomegranate BBQ—be sure to reserve some extra sauce for serving.
Brown Sugar- and Whiskey- Glazed Ham
Brown sugar and bourbon put a new twist on the classic cola Easter ham recipe. Slice and serve this succulent roast with fresh sage, lemon wedges, and extra sauce.
Test Kitchen Tip: For a non-alcoholic version, substitute an equal amount of apple juice for the whiskey.
Glazed Easter Ham
This versatile dinner can be customized with one of five Easter ham glaze recipes. Keep it simple with a three-ingredient herb and lemon sprinkle or try our gingery pineapple sauce—each pairs perfectly with smoked Easter ham.
Baked Ham with Mustard-Plum Glaze
Serve this small glazed ham with crispy Parmesan roasted leeks. Add the Easter ham side dish to the oven during the last 35 minutes of baking.
Test Kitchen Tip: Try using the sweet and savory plum glaze on grilled chicken or roast pork.
Apple Butter-Glazed Ham
If you're serving a small group, consider an Easter ham steak recipe like this apple butter-glazed main dish. It roasts in just 20 minutes and serves four. Toasted baguette slices are a must for dipping in the sweet sauce.
Peppercorn-Crusted Ham
The best Easter ham recipe is one that's easy to prepare and tastes delicious. This 5-ingredient main dish fits the bill! A generous sprinkle of whole peppercorns balances the sweet apricot glaze.
Chutney-Honey Glazed Ham
A jar of mango chutney adds Indian flair to this baked ham recipe for Easter. As one reviewer encourages, "Be brave—give it a try!" Look for chutney in the condiment aisle or international section of your grocery store.