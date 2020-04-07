6 Stunning Easter Cookie Decorating Ideas You Need to Try This Weekend

Silky and shiny with a touch of trendy iridescence, these cookies are an elegant update to seasonal pastels. This spring, we’ve been adding a little sparkle to our Easter decor through crafts like Easter egg tree centerpieces and unicorn Easter baskets. But why stop there? Food trends like this Easter dessert board prove food can be a showstopper, too.

It’s easy to upgrade your usual sugar cookie recipe for an ornate Easter treat by whipping up these citrus sugar cookie eggs. Try frosting the cookies with royal icing in pastel hues perfect for spring. Decorate with edible flowers, candy jewels, gold leaf flakes, and even glitter. Since we’re all celebrating Easter a little differently this year, there’s no better time to get creative with your baking.

Image zoom Carson Downing

Try these sweet decorating tricks to make your most decadent (and delicious) cookies yet.