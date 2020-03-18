We love gathering with friends and family during the holidays, especially around a delicious spread of food, but it’s easy to feel added pressure to make sure everything looks perfect. Especially with food trends like brunch boards popping up all over social media, there seems to be even more emphasis on food presentation these days, especially when guests are coming over.

Enter: Easter dessert boards! This twist on charcuterie boards combines all our favorite things about springtime into one colorful, easy, and delicious display. With just a few baked goodies, fresh fruit, and candy straight from your Easter basket, assemble a dessert board that looks as good as it tastes. Guests will rave over the cupcakes frosted to look like bunnies, and kids will love the chocolate-dipped marshmallow chicks. Follow the directions below to achieve the perfect Easter dessert board.

Image zoom Ryan Krull

How to Make an Easter Dessert Board

With a few easy Easter recipes and these how-to instructions, you can create your own colorful dessert board. Serve your finished platter after Easter dinner or as part of an Easter brunch buffet.

Ingredients Needed

1 batch Sugar Cookie Cutouts

Purchased green frosting

1 batch Bunny Cupcakes

Jelly beans

Flower sprinkles

Marshmallow chick candies

Milk chocolate chips

Colorful sprinkles

Fresh fruit such as strawberries, raspberries, melon, and pineapple

Chocolate Fruit Dip

Chocolate truffles

Chocolate egg candies

Candy sticks

Cotton candy

Wafer cookies

Graham crackers

Pretzel rods

Supplies Needed

Piping bag

Spoon

Mixing bowl

Flower-shape cookie cutters

Ceramic egg holder

Assorted serving bowls and board

Step 1: Decorate Cupcakes and Cookies

Start by decorating plain cookies and cupcakes in a variety of colors. Frost the top of plain yellow cupcakes with frosting and add fun sprinkles, or try creating these easy-to-make bunny cupcakes. Then, use a piping bag filled with green frosting to decorate sugar cookies.

Frost the cookies in a spiral shape, slowly working your way towards the center of the cookie. To make the frosting look like grass, try using a piping bag (such as this Silicone Reusable Decorating Bag, $11.99, Target). Once frosted, dot cookies with flower-shaped confetti or add a few jelly beans to look like Easter eggs.

Step 2: Make Chocolate-Dipped Marshmallow Chicks

Melt milk chocolate chips in a medium microwave-safe bowl and dip the base of one marshmallow chick into the melted chocolate. Immediately sprinkle colorful sprinkles onto the bottom of the chick. Place on parchment paper to dry.

Step 3: Cut Fruit

Cut seasonal fruits like pineapple, honeydew, and cantaloupe into thin rectangles. Use flower-shaped metal cookie cutters (Scallop Flower Cookie Cutter, $6.09, Walmart) to punch shapes into each wedge, starting with the largest cookie cutter. Cut out smaller flowers and circles using scraps to minimize the amount of fruit you go through.

Step 4: Assemble Board

Arrange the dishes you intend to use on a wooden serving platter. Try using a ceramic egg tray to display chocolate truffles: fill the tray half-full of white jelly beans and place chocolate truffles on top so they can be seen more easily. Fill colorful egg cups with different goodies: jelly beans, chocolate covered eggs, and candy sticks.

Form white or pink cotton candy into a nest shape and place the chocolate egg candies. Add to dessert board, arranging them around the dishes you’ve already placed on the tray. Fill out the board with the bunny cupcakes, marshmallow chicks, sugar cookies, and strawberry and vanilla wafers. Include a decorative bowl filled with chocolate fruit dip and top with some of the leftover sprinkles. Stack fresh strawberries in any empty spaces on the board.

Step 5: Finishing Touches

Add fruit cutouts to a clear glass bowl and top with raspberries. Place this dish next to the dessert board. Include a smaller tray with stacked cookies, graham crackers, and pretzel sticks for dipping in the chocolate fruit dip.