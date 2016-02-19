17 Utterly Adorable Easter Cupcakes That Will Make the Holiday Even Sweeter

Bird's Nest Cupcakes
No need to dust off the pastry bags and frosting tips for complicated Easter cupcake ideas, this dessert keeps things simple. Just rethink chow mein noodles as an easy Easter cupcake topper. Rolled with melted vanilla candy coating, the once-savory bite make a sweet treat.
Adorable Lamb and Bunny Cupcakes
These Easter bunny cupcakes are almost too adorable to eat (almost)! Decorate an entire batch of these banana-pineapple spice cupcakes with cute bunny faces or mix in a few fluffy lambs alongside them to help celebrate spring. Chances are guests will think they need one of each.
Burrowing Bunny Cupcakes
The holiday wouldn't be the same without an appearance from the Easter bunny. Decorating these super cute cupcakes is a great activity to distract your little ones while they wait for the Easter egg hunt to begin. Just be sure to snag one for yourself before they all hop away!
Jordan Almond Cupcake Nests
This easy Easter cupcake idea doesn't even require a specific recipe! Use any frosted cupcake (we won't tell if they're purchased) and follow these directions:
- Use a food coloring pen (check the cake decorating aisle) to draw eyes on a Jordan almond
- Add an orange sprinkle nose using icing as your "glue"
- Insert your almond chick into your frosted cupcake
- Scatter shredded wheat cereal pieces around your chick
Food craft produced by: Jodi Levine
Garden-Theme Cupcakes
You're looking at one of the ultimate cute Easter desserts out there. Crushed cookies are the dirt and rolled fondant sheets are the veggies in this adorable garden that the Easter bunny would surely love to raid.
Chick Cupcakes
Lay a frosted chick atop a nest of piped chocolate and a cute Easter cupcake idea is bound to hatch. Each chick is made from half of a cream-filled snack cake (the body) and a vanilla truffle (the head) for this easy Easter cupcake idea.
Easter Bunny Bites
Zero-effort piping provides the furry face, and a rolling pin is the only tool you'll need to make his perky ears. (Hint: They're flattened gumdrops.) These Easter bunny cupcakes are best served the day you decorate them.
Nesting Blue Bird Cupcakes
These springtime sweets are made from mint meringue; their nests are slivered almonds rolled onto frosted cupcakes. Have your kids help create a few of the sweet birds for each Easter cupcake decoration.
Ladybug and Flower Cupcakes
Create a gorgeous display of Easter cupcakes. These lovely ladybugs are made with melted red candy coating and chocolate chips. Use a food-coloring pen to draw the spots; you can accomplish the task with black sprinkles, too.
Adorable Bunny Cupcakes
We're all ears when it comes to this inquisitive Easter bunny cupcake. Madeleine cookies provide each bunny cake with its adorable key feature.
Buttercakes with Sour Cream Frosting
Fall in love with this sweet Easter dessert. Tuck cute-as-can-be purchased candy flowers into piled-high sour cream frosting for an Easter cupcake that goes to great heights.
Lamb and Ducky Cupcakes
Look at these adorable Easter cakes! These best buds are formed similar ways: Marshmallow faces and shredded coconut make them easier to create than you might think.
Fun Flower Cupcakes
Spring has sprung. Celebrate Easter with a bouquet of sweet cupcakes. For these Easter cupcakes, you'll need mini chocolate candies, marzipan bees, and pastel icing to decorate.
Beautiful Rainbow Butterfly Cake
There's no better way to celebrate Easter than with the vibrant colors and smiling face of this butterfly cake. Use regular cupcakes to form the butterfly's body and mini cupcakes to arrange the wings. They're great for grabbing a small treat after Easter dinner!
Burrowing Bunnies
Could these bunny cupcakes be any cuter? Whip up a batch and you'll have a new favorite Easter dessert. All it takes to decorate is a quick piping technique and toppers like jelly beans, marshmallows, and licorice.
Easy Confetti Celebration Cupcakes
Easter is a celebration! A drizzle of confetti-colored frosting transforms purchased cupcakes into stunning Easter cakes. Keep with pastel colors for one of our easiest Easter cupcake ideas, then use team colors for a game day treat or primary colors for a birthday idea, the event options are endless.
Butterfly Garden
These cupcakes will make the hearts of your guests flutter! Serve these pretty butterfly cupcakes alongside a bouquet of treats decorated to look like flowers to bring your garden indoors for Easter.