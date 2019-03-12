Hop on Past the Bakery: 27 Easy Easter Cake Recipes
Malted Vanilla Cake
You know that fuzzy organic filling bird’s round up to soften their nests? Cotton candy acts as a sweet stand-in atop this pastel Easter dessert idea. Our malted buttercream recipe is the perfect complement to the malted chocolate eggs.
Hidden Egg Bundt Cake
As it lands on the table whole and stuffed with toasted coconut, this chocolate Easter bundt cake looks like a cozy bird’s nest. The best part, however, (like with the plastic eggs you’ll camouflage in corners around the house) is hiding inside. A tie-dye vanilla cake “egg” is at the center of each ganache-drizzled slice.
Test Kitchen Tip: Customize this Easter egg cake with your favorite spring colors.
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
Nearly every southerner knows—and adores—hummingbird cake. For the uninitiated, the batter is supremely moist thanks to banana and pineapple, and warmly-spiced with cloves and cinnamon. Add a hoppy face to these Easter cupcakes using white and pink white-chocolate cream cheese frosting. You’re just a few ears and eyes away from a flock of smiling sheep and a colony of bunnies.
Woven Easter Basket Cake
Easter cake ideas don't get cuter than this! Transform a simple sheet cake into a bunny-ready basket with a simple piping technique. Top the frosted Easter basket cake with homemade egg cookies and a sprinkle of toasted coconut chips.
S'mores Graham Cracker Cake
This layered Easter cake recipe proves you don't need a campfire to enjoy the flavors of gooey s'mores. Bake up a sweet graham cracker cake and top it with homemade marshmallow creme frosting. A dipped graham square finishes each serving.
Garden-Theme Cupcakes
There’s no sweeter way to “eat your vegetables” than with this Easter garden cake. The individually-portioned sweets resemble a patch of fresh, seasonal produce! Chocolate frosting and cookie crumbles act as the ground layer to hold fondant fruits and veggies.
Easter Dirt Cake
It’s easier than you might guess to learn how to decorate an Easter dirt cake that looks similar to a cartoon carrot patch. The candy-coated “veggies” on this semi-homemade dessert are actually strawberries. The lush green grasses are green-tinted shredded coconut. Pick your favorite cake flavor foundation—a thick layer of sour cream frosting conceals everything below.
Mother Hen and Chicks Cake
Easter cake designs almost always focus on cakes or cupcakes. Not this cute combo platter! The coconut flake-feathered mother hen is a single-layer round vanilla cake with a cupcake head and tail. The rest of the cupcakes follow behind with yellow frosting faces and orange oval mint feet to complete the family of chicks.
Burrowing Bunny Cupcakes
Creatively-sliced marshmallows transform into feet for a homemade Easter bunny cake. And how darling is that mini marshmallow tail? We don’t blame the bunny for diving under the green frosting “lawn. ” The white cake mix below is deliciously doctored up with extra almond and vanilla extract.
Lemon-Lavender Poppy Seed Cake
A blooming garden inspires more than the floral frosting on this Easter cake recipe. The batter is scented with lavender buds and lemon. For a final flourish after piping on the Easter cake decorations, place a lemon drop candy in the center of the flowers.
Bird’s Nest Cupcakes
It’s time to nest! Our homemade orange-sour cream cupcakes taste even better once garnished with lemon frosting. We could stop there, but we’re taking the Easter baking idea to the next festive level with chow mein noodle “nests” overflowing with milk chocolate eggs.
Vanilla Ruffle Cake
This pretty-in-pink Easter cake idea is full of layers you’ll love. Underneath the surprisingly-doable ruffle frosting lies two layers of buttery and rich vanilla cake. If you have extra candy around the kitchen, feel free to sprinkle a handful evenly across the top.
Gorgeous Candied Flowers
These sugar-dusted pedals are almost too pretty to eat. But not quite; the flowers are edible and attractive all at once. Seek out food-safe orchids, roses, bansies, or borage, to dress up for the party. Select any cupcake flavor and frosting color you like. You could even grab a dozen already frosted from the supermarket if you’re crunched for time!
Zucchini-Carrot Cake
Can you dig it? This dessert idea brings your love of the outdoors into the kitchen. So no matter what the weather looks like outside on the holiday, it feels like a sunny time to garden! The almond-flavored marzipan carrots look remarkably real once topped with fresh mint leaves—and give a nod to the vegetables in the tasty Easter carrot cake batter.
Strawberry Lemon Olive Oil Naked Cake
With all the flavors of a refreshing glass of strawberry lemonade, this is one Easter baking recipe you can (and will want to) carry over through spring and summer. The trendy yet timeless naked cake look nails the vibe for any adults-only gatherings. Everyone will come back for seconds of the just-sweet-enough cake that features lemon, buttermilk, and olive oil.
Spring-Theme Forest Cake
The best dessert designs please all ages, just like this heavenly cake scene. Three layers of cloud-like tender white cake stand beneath the blue frosting “sky” and marshmallow fondant “trees.” If you’re not a big fan of fondant, construct a mini version of our Sunny Day Cake to rise this Easter cake idea above all the rest of the dessert competition.
Spring-Theme Fondant Flower Cupcakes
Easter cake decorating ideas can be festive and fun, even without candy. This bakery-like cupcake design involves a unique fondant-folding technique to achieve the beautiful blooms. For a mixed bouquet, separate the fondant into a few separate pieces and fold a different color of dye in each.
Bird’s Nest Cake
Why decide between candy, cookies, and cake when you can enjoy three in one? Our Peeps Easter cake built on a pretzel and chocolate base. The bowl shape of the treat is ideal for egg cookies and marshmallow bunnies to nestle inside.
Adorable Lamb Cake
Don’t ewe love this sweet and simple Easter lamb cake? The two-layer white cake is coated in creamy white frosting. It’s the royal icing squiggles, beautiful blue fondant eyes, and heart-shaped fondant nose, though, that bring this lamb dessert to life.
Sprinkle Cake with Flowers
Store-bought pound cake (yes, in loaf shape!) or classic yellow or chocolate rounds can ground this garden cake if you’re in a hurry. Once covered with fondant and a generous coating of green sprinkle “grass,” no one will notice the difference. Then, while you’re there, grab a few cookie flowers (or Easter cake pops!) on sticks to plant in the cake—or create your own from fondant.
Almond Cake with Fruit & Rose Drizzle
Easter cake decorations aren't limited to frosting! Here a buttermilk almond cake is topped with sliced fresh fruit and a homemade rosé wine syrup. Just before serving, top each slice with a sprinkle of edible flowers.
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Mascarpone Frosting
Wondering how to decorate a carrot cake for Easter? Like a bunny, of course! Little tufts of mascarpone frosting look light and taste luscious next to the cardamom-carrot cake.
Test Kitchen Tip: Use the back of a spoon to create the design on this Easter cake recipe.
Pink Peppercorn and Rose Tea Cakes
These rose water-scented tea cakes are topped with a luscious cream cheese glaze. Finish the brunch-ready treats with a sprinkle of edible pink peppercorn and rose petal "confetti."
Test Kitchen Tip: Make your Easter baking even easier! These cute cakes can be made and frozen up to one month ahead.
Zucchini-Olive Oil Cake
The secret ingredient to this Easter cake recipe is hiding in your pantry! Extra-virgin olive oil keeps this zucchini cake extra-moist and complements the flavors of vanilla and fresh figs.
Lemon Easter Bundt Cake
This simple Easter cake idea is all about the pan! Bake up our triple lemon cake in a festive tube pan and finish it with a quick lemon glaze. A sprinkle of fresh lemon zest adds a pop of color and flavor to each slice.
Yellow Cake with Salted Chocolate Ganache
You don't need special skills to decorate a pretty Easter cake! Transform a simple yellow cake into a showstopping Easter dessert with one standout bloom. We love the contrast of the soft pink flower on the rich chocolate frosting.
Hummingbird Cake with Caramel Frosting
A classic favorite, hummingbird cake is loaded with banana, coconut, and pineapple. A decadent salted caramel frosting is what takes this Easter cake idea totally over the top. Garnish the finished dessert with purchased banana chips.
Lemon Poppy Seed Dump Cake
Turn to your slow cooker for this easy Easter cake. To make, stir together your ingredients and dump them in your slow cooker. That's it! Serve the finished cake piled high with fresh berries and mint.