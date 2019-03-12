Hop on Past the Bakery: 27 Easy Easter Cake Recipes

As it lands on the table whole and stuffed with toasted coconut, this chocolate Easter bundt cake looks like a cozy bird’s nest. The best part, however, (like with the plastic eggs you’ll camouflage in corners around the house) is hiding inside. A tie-dye vanilla cake “egg” is at the center of each ganache-drizzled slice.

Test Kitchen Tip: Customize this Easter egg cake with your favorite spring colors.